Before starting a ranch project, I usually am required to repair the implement of use before firing up the tractor.
Hopefully it is something simple such as replacing sections on the haybine or a bearing on the baler. This does take up a bit of time or money, so last year when I made plans to harvest oats, I figured I’d circumvent my normal process and hire the neighbor to combine the oats. Good plan, right?
Unfortunately for me, the neighbor is also a trucker, so not surprising that the week the oats ripened he was en route to Seattle. It fell on me to do the work I’d planned on hiring out. His equipment must be on the same maintenance schedule as me since I ended up funding significant repairs to both a Versatile 400 swather and a New Holland TR95 combine, then serving as primary operator of both in the process of harvesting the oats crop. The only money I “saved” was in not having to purchase the equipment. Not optimal, but reasonably successful.
I’ve often had to work through similar unexpected situations as a Republican activist, however this cycle it increased tenfold. Starting last year, I noticed that I was receiving emails from a group named Action 4 Liberty. The authors of the missives presented themselves as conservative and Republican, however it seemed like their biggest target was conservative warrior Paul Gazelka, the Republican majority leader of the Senate. Though I do not remember the exact wording, in one the author accused Gazelka of being a traitor to the cause in negotiations with the governor for what the author claimed was being agreed to, that Paul was one of those nasty, swampy career politicians. I considered it offensive, sent a strongly worded reply and assigned subsequent emails to the junk box.
Fast forward to the current political season This group again reared its ugly head in a big way. It appeared to be well financed, pushing a candidate for governor as well as numerous candidates to run against sitting Republican senators. Delegates were evidently recruited to support these candidates. The delegates had apparently undergone some sort of aggressive training and reports of their disruptive behavior at county and endorsing conventions came in from various parts of the state.
I started referring to this organization as Action 4 Discord due the pervasive and bizarre behavior of their delegates and candidates. Referring to themselves as “Constitutional Conservatives,” their actions often displayed absolute contempt toward the Constitution of the party they were seeking endorsement from. The solid conservative Republican office holders they were opposing were accused of being “corrupt career politicians.”
Their campaign speeches relied liberally on mudslinging and often figurative whizzes on Republican Party leadership. My judgment is that most of their candidates are throwaways, largely unelectable and the design appears to be to weaken the Republican Party’s chances to gain (or sustain) majorities in the Minnesota House and Senate in November.
With the huge flow of dark money from the left working to subvert our elections, I would not be surprised if it was found Action 4 Discord is simply another weapon funded by the left. I, for one, will work to ensure their neutralization.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer, one of the few known to exist ...
