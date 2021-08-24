Whether it’s pregnancy care, a preventative screening such as a pap smear or breast exam, or a specialty care need such as a menstrual or menopausal concern, Riverwood Healthcare Center’s obstetric and gynecologic clinicians are experts in all areas of women’s health. Throughout any life stage, together, we focus on both your physical and emotional wellness.
Obstetric and gynecologic care is an important part of the health journey throughout a woman’s life. At Riverwood, we provide expert, compassionate support for a wide range of women’s health issues.
Obstetrician-Gynecologists (OB/GYNs) treat many health issues that can be difficult (and even embarrassing) for some women to talk about, including abnormal bleeding, incontinence, pain in the genital area and genital discharge or infections.
No topic is too intimate to address with your OB/GYN. Painful sexual intercourse? Menstrual bleeding that is frustrating? Leaky bladder? We discuss and evaluate these types of intimate issues on a daily basis with many patients. Part of our job is to help you feel comfortable.
When you see an OB/GYN specialist about your symptoms, we will take a detailed history and may do diagnostic testing to uncover a cause and help determine a course of treatment. For many women, it is a relief to learn that the source of their pain or discomfort is treatable and to receive care and support from a trusted and experienced clinician.
OB/GYN care in Aitkin includes three physician specialists and surgeons (me, Dr. Michael Cady and Dr. Rachel Cady) and a certified nurse midwife (Megan Workman).
I’ve been practicing obstetrics and gynecology for 20 years. Since coming to Riverwood full time in 2020, I’ve seen and treated many women for pelvic organ prolapse (a fallen bladder or uterus) and vulvar or vaginal itching, discomfort, or pain with intercourse. These seem to be conditions that women are uncomfortable discussing with their primary doctor or that have not been correctly diagnosed or treated in the past. I absolutely love establishing relationships with my patients, finding the correct diagnosis and then being able to help them feel better about themselves both mentally and physically.
Prior to coming to Riverwood in 2020, I practiced at North Memorial Health in the Twin Cities, the Mayo Clinic in Rochester and Allina Health in Hastings. In addition, I served in teaching roles at the University of Minnesota and the Mayo Clinic.
My partners, Dr. Michael Cady and Dr. Rachel Cady, also provide the full range of obstetric and gynecological care at Riverwood, including labor and delivery and minimally invasive surgery. Both have special skills and interests in pelvic pain, pelvic floor surgery, pelvic organ prolapse, and urinary incontinence, and are nationally certified menopause practitioners.
Megan Workman sees patients from the onset of menstruation through childbirth and the post-menopausal years. As a midwife, she brings unique experiences, skills and training to address many common health concerns of women, including birth control, preventive/wellness care, gynecologic exams and treatment, menopause and peri-menopause care.
There is no need to suffer silently with gynecologic health issues. Speak up and tell your health care provider about your symptoms.
Getting treatment can help women improve their quality of life, whether it’s going for a long walk again, sleeping through the night, or feeling free to travel without worry.
Dr. Jennifer Tessmer-Tuck is an obstetrician and gynecology specialist and surgeon who practices at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin and at Cuyuna Regional Medical Center in Crosby.
