Question: I heard something about “Crash Responder Safety Week,” can you talk about that?
Answer: Crash Responder Safety Week runs Nov. 8-14. The goal is to reach out to every emergency responder, driver, and passenger to educate them in how to play their part in ensuring safe responses at crash scenes. Crash scenes can be dangerous, and it’s in everyone’s best interest, from emergency responders to passing motorists, to have the scene cleared quickly and safely.
Whether you are responding to a crash, involved in a crash, or passing by a crash, we all need to do our part to be sure that everyone makes it home safely.
For those working on or along the road:
Wear your high visibility vest or apparel; implement traffic control; work in the shadow of the blocking vehicle; never turn your back to traffic; maintain situational awareness.
For those of you behind the wheel, slow down and move over.
This has been a dark year when it comes to traffic deaths on Minnesota roads. We’ve surpassed 415 deaths on our roads and are on pace to have the most fatalities since 2007.
Across the U.S. and even around the world, we’ve seen a startling increase in traffic crashes, resulting in injuries and fatalities, particularly due to excessive speed and lack of seatbelt use.
Drive smart and live.
If you have any questions on traffic related laws in Minnesota, please send to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or reach me at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us.
