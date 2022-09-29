Yes, fall is here. You can see it in the slow-changing color of the leaves and hear it in the singing of crickets. It’s a season to savor before the advent of winter, soon to follow.
We don’t think about it, but winter is a journey for trees that live in Minnesota and in the snow.They endure one event after the other, and winter is a particularly long trip.
Standing stationary and naked outside in below freezing weather for three months is a death sentence for almost every living thing on earth except for the many species of trees that have been doing it for a hundred million years or more. Spruce, pine, birch and other species that blanket Alaska, Canada, Scandinavia and Russia endure up to six months of frozen weather each year. Amazingly, the whole trick of survival is not freezing to death.
Every cell within a tree is basically just a box of water, and water freezes at exactly zero degrees Celsius. Animal cells can tolerate frozen temperatures for short periods because they are constantly burning sugar to produce energy in the form of heat. Trees, in contrast, make sugar, taking in energy in the form of light.
To prepare for their long winter journey, trees undergo a process known as hardening. Cell walls are permeated, allowing pure water to flow out while concentrating sugars, proteins and acids left behind. Acting as a potent antifreeze, the cell can now dip well below freezing and the fluid inside of it remain in a syrupy liquid form. In this hardened state with some cells packed full of chemicals and others sectioned off for purity, a tree embarks on its winter journey.
The vast majority of northern trees prepare well for their survival, and death due to frost damage is extremely rare. It is the gradual shortening of days as sensed by the steady decrease of light during each 24-hour cycle that triggers hardening. Unlike the overall character of winter, which may be mild one year and brutal the next, the pattern of how light changes through the autumn is exactly the same every year. Hardening has worked for eons because a tree can trust the sun to tell it when winter is coming.
With winter around the corner, we’re making our own preparations—cleaning out gardens, raking leaves, washing windows, battening down the hatches. We’ll also be ready when winter arrives.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
