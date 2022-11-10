Just like spring, fall is a great time to observe nature and be amazed at the changes that occur.
Phenology is the science of observing the annual changes in nature due to climate. Shortening days and cooler temperatures cause all sorts of neat things to happen.
One of the most obvious examples of this is leaf color change. Trees begin preparing for winter as the days shorten and sunlight intensity declines. As the trees stop producing chlorophyll, the primary pigment used for photosynthesis, we can see the secondary pigments in the leaves. Carotenoids are pigments that create yellow, orange and brown pigments in species like ash, aspen, basswood and birch. Anthocyanin pigments are created when excess sugars are trapped in leaves before they fall off the tree. They create the beautiful reds, purples and browns that we see on our maple and oak trees.
The amount and brilliance of fall colors is dependent on the weather. Sunny days and chilly nights, with the right amount of rainfall create the best fall colors.
Conifers will often shed a portion of their needles in the fall. They will keep the youngest needles on the ends of the branches and the oldest needles on the interior of the tree are shed.
The exception to this is tamarack, which is the only conifer that loses all of its foliage annually. We have lots of tamarack in Aitkin County and plenty of opportunity to observe the beautiful “October gold.”
Acorn drop creates an opportunity to observe nature’s timing. Acorn production is cyclical with a large crop occurring about every two to five years. The term for this is masting and there is a good reason for it. If oaks produced the same amount of acorns each year, the animal populations that eat them- deer, squirrels, turkeys and bear- would grow to meet the amount of food supply. By storing up energy and producing bumper crops, the trees are able to produce more acorns than can be eaten, ensuring that some of them survive to grow new trees. The most fascinating thing about masting is that all of the individual trees know to do it at the same time.
Now that most of our leaves have fallen, it is a great time to be on the lookout for a destructive invasive plant, buckthorn. This aggressive, non-native shrub invades our woods and natural habitats. It out-competes our native plants and will degrade wildlife habitat. This time of year it is nearly the only plant with green leaves. As you are sitting in your deer stand or out for a walk, keep your eyes peeled for this pest and contact your forester to learn more about how to control it.
If you’ve ever thought you would like to plant trees or shrubs on your property, now is the time to get started.
The DNR’s State Forest Nursery sells a variety of native tree and shrub seedlings but species typically sell out quickly.
If you have a planting project idea, contact the Aitkin DNR Forestry office to get started at 218-429-3025.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry, Aitkin.
