What are the fun and traditional activities in your family? Do you have special things you like to do at certain seasons or holidays?
You might not think of “traditions” except for Thanksgiving and Christmas - or birthdays. Anything you do more than once can become a family tradition to remember, especially if the activities involve movement, conversation and laughter. These are the things that “glue” your family together, whether your children are young or older.
In the spring, you may have certain events on your calendar, such as Easter, the first days of warm weather, and the end of the school year. Think about Easter services, egg or scavenger hunts, May baskets, puddle jumping, games in the park, or your own brand of Olympics. These may be activities that you do just as a family – or as a bigger group with other relatives or friends in the neighborhood.
One neighborhood plans a yearly end-of-school party, burning old homework and sharing a potluck.
Special days and yearly traditions create good memories for both kids and adults. They can also evolve as the kids grow older. In fact, they may be what bring teens and young adults home again, to participate like the children they once were.
To parents, these activities may not seem very important. However, the adults can think about what things they remember from their growing years. These fun traditions increase a family’s connections – and provide a sense of stability during stressful times.
Even when parents are anxious about work or finances or illness, following family routines helps kids learn how their parents manage the stress. These routines can include cooking, cleaning house, grocery shopping or doing the recycling. These tasks - when done together as a family - can make life fun and meaningful. Including games or jokes in the process helps, since play is a child’s “work.”
Children may actually prefer to play with the important adults in their lives, instead of just seeing them at meals and bedtimes. Despite teens complaining about having to help with these tasks, their involvement still counts with them and is essential to a family’s connections.
Your family can decide to create new traditions like game nights or date nights (one adult, one child or teen). You might design competitions to help specific group tasks get done faster. If you don’t already have activities planned for the start or end of each season, have a family discussion to learn what the children would like to add. (You would have to consider the weather and your family’s budget, of course – if necessary, your list may include alternate activities.)
For ideas of ways children can help others that are not specifically connected to a holiday, see the violet-colored calendars given out at the schools this April.
Or choose ways to volunteer together, such as helping at a food shelf, cleaning a neighbor’s yard or walking their dog, and picking up trash in the city park. Consider becoming involved in community and church fairs, neighborhood BBQs or picnics, activities in town or in state parks, or visits to local garage sales to find needed items.
Kids feel valued when they can be involved with their parent(s) in some meaningful ways. Taking photos as part of the activity will help “cement” these memories for sharing and talking about later, too!
Susan Clark Harris is a member of the Aitkin County Child Abuse Prevention Council.
