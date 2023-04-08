Susan Clark Harris

Susan Clark Harris mug

What are the fun and traditional activities in your family?  Do you have special things you like to do at certain seasons or holidays?  

You might not think of “traditions” except for Thanksgiving and Christmas - or birthdays.  Anything you do more than once can become a family tradition to remember, especially if the activities involve movement, conversation and laughter.  These are the things that “glue” your family together, whether your children are young or older. 

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.