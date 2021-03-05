Throughout my adult life, this late winter season between February and March has been a time of looking inward and reflecting on my emotional and spiritual growth.
For one thing, it’s the time when I celebrate my birthday, usually by giving myself something that is difficult to come by as a single mom and busy community organizer and that’s time alone.
I turned 39 last week.
This year, I was fortunate to have the chance to take a few days away in the north woods. I spent most of that time exploring places along the south shore of Lake Superior, a body of water that I’ve always been drawn toward in times of change.
This year, I also chose to mark this season of reflection by joining a durational fast that is part public protest, part spiritual ceremony.
My friend and water protector Tania Aubid is on a hunger strike to raise awareness of the epidemic of violence facing native women, sometimes referred to as the MMIW, or the missing and murdered indigenous women and relatives.
Indigenous women are 10 times more likely to be killed than average, and face higher rates of sexual violence and kidnapping. Women in all cultures have historically been targets for violence, but the dangers facing native women are compounded by generations of trauma and ongoing racism.
There is also a correlation between extraction projects like the Line 3 oil pipeline that is currently being built across northern Minnesota, and an uptick in sexual violence and exploitation of native women and girls.
A hunger strike is intended as a non-violent direct action. It’s something that people do when they’ve exhausted other political options, yet still want to make a public stand for the things they believe in.
There are examples from around the world of people using hunger strikes to amplify calls for social justice, or to compel those who can do something to act with urgency.
Because fasting is often physically and psychologically demanding, it is also utilized across different cultures to bring people into a spiritual relationship with their body, and with the ways that they embody the struggles of their time here on earth.
Today, as I was coming back from my solo trip to the big lake, I was thinking about the ways that I’m connected to the earth through the food that I consume, the water that I drink, and my experiences as a woman and a mother.
One thing that has become clearer to me, is what happens to the land and to bodies of water, also has an impact on our human bodies.
Today is the 13th day in a row that I have been fasting in solidarity with Tania’s hunger strike for the water and the women. I’m feeling well physically, and am also finding it easier to go inward and to reflect.
One outcome of this experience that I didn’t anticipate was how fasting would compel me to slow down, and to consider the ways that I can learn and have impact with the choices I make in my day-to-day life.
There are many ways to speak up on behalf of those who are too often silenced, and one of those ways is to stand with and support other women in achieving their goals.
Shanai Matteson is a writer, artist, cultural organizer, and mom who lives in rural Palisade. You can reach her at shanaihmat teson@gmail.com
