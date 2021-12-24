One of the most eerie experiences for me happened when driving across the Lake of the Woods on a snowmobile. I was leading the group of three snowmobilers from the Northwest Angle back to Roseau, and while on land, the weather was good as well as visibility.
We had been staying in a cabin on the north side of the Angle, so took one of the many feeder trails over to the Border Trail, drove south several miles and dropped down to the lake. Things changed in a hurry. There was a stiff wind, and an earlier snowfall left enough loose snow to blow around to cause whiteout conditions. Above us, I could see the sun clearly, yet could barely make out the guideposts positioned precisely at the correct distances to keep us pointed in the right direction on the lake trail. The tail rider of the group said the only thing he could see was the blaze orange camo of my jacket as he followed us across the lake.
The owner of the cabin and host for the three day trip was on the middle sled. He was 88 years old at the time and his favored trail speed was 27 mph, which we held on the near 30 mile leg across the lake. As we approached the southwest corner of the lake, the trail suddenly dipped, crossing the plowed road a local resort used for lake access and rising again on the other side to reveal a wicked twist unseen in the whiteout. Unable to react fast enough, my sled bobbled as I hit the south edge but I managed to stay upright. My host must have hit it differently because, when I looked back, I saw him do a pirouette off his snowmobile. I circled back, stopped at his sled – which had traveled quite a bit past the fallen octogenarian – mounted it, returned and helped him back on the big machine. We continued on and when we came onto the river trail past the Point at Warroad, it was sunshine and clear sailing again. My elderly friend drove his sled the twenty-five or so miles back to Roseau without further incident. He was the epitome of tough; not too many 88-year-olds out there with injuries from motorsport activities. But I did catch a bit of static from his wife after he mentioned to her about having a few aches from the tumble.
For the curious, we were both driving new Polaris Widetrak FS machines, the heaviest Polaris built at the time. My elderly friend was David Johnson, one of the original Polaris founders.
I’ve always been infatuated with mechanical devices, taking apart old Briggs and Stratton lawn mower engines at a young age and eventually learning to put them back together, and later yet, figuring out how to get them to run and keep them running. I was much into snowmobiles, yanking out the little engines and putting in bigger ones to get more speed. When we moved up to the Northwest corner of the state and I started doing freelance articles for a newspaper, I jumped at the opportunity to interview the Polaris founder when it was suggested. David was an easy person to interview, and he appreciated the article I wrote. He took me up to the Northwest Angle in his pickup a little later, stopping at the one room schoolhouse on the way to the inlet where he docked his boat. In the summer, his cabin was only accessible by water. That trip was great fodder for another newspaper article.
David’s favorite season was winter, for obvious reasons; he was the builder of the first Polaris snowmobile. He loved the winter trips to the cabin by snowmobile. The dilemma for him was that many of his friends liked to rocket up the trails and across the lake. He’d done that in the past, but now preferred a slower pace. He invited me and my landlord at the time, Lyle Roseen, to go up with him on an overnight trip. Lyle and David were of Swedish heritage, and David liked to have someone to speak Swede with at times. To make things even better, David had connections and procured a prototype Widetrak FS for me to ride. That was as close to heaven on earth as I could think of at the time. Driving 27 mph on the trail and across the lake was no problem. It was a great trip.
Looking back, David’s insistence on driving slower likely saved him from sustaining much worse injuries from his spill at the road crossing.
The three of us made the wintertime trek up to the Angle for five years. All could be called trips of a lifetime. I did many other things with David as well. Management and I attended the same church so we saw him weekly, and oft in between as well. When I wanted to start a snowmobile show for the area, David let me use his name for the yearly event. My team and I just finished up the ninth rendition of the David Johnson Vintage Sno-Cat Spectacular.
When David was failing the summer before he died in 2016, we were honored to be able to go to his home and put on a gospel concert with our daughters.
At this Christmas time of year, take time to be thankful to God. Take time to look back and reflect on why Jesus was sent into this world. Think of all the good people God has sent into our lives. While it is eerie at times, like driving in a whiteout, remember that he has set out guideposts for us to keep us on the trail if we follow them.
Rob Crowe is a northern Minnesota conservative Republican writer
