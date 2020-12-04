I’ve lived near the banks of the Mississippi River my entire life. Up until a few months ago, I lived in northeast Minneapolis, where it seems like a very different river than the one near where I’m living now, in northern Aitkin County.
But water connects all of us up and downstream.
Last week, my grandma Spolarich and I took a drive around Palisade together, masked up and with great care. She likes to brag to the fact that she’s lived here, on the banks of the Willow and Mississippi Rivers, all of her nearly 90 years.
As we drove along dirt roads that head north from town, she told me some of her stories.
“They used to call this sinkhole road, because in the springtime, it would always flood,” she said.
I stopped to take a picture, one of the ways I try to remember the places I visit, though this will never compare to the archive in my grandma’s mind.
“Once, I drove through when it was flooded. I saw our mailman on the other side, and he was waving his arms, No! Don’t do it! But I made it across. He said only I would be crazy enough to do that!”
There was no sign posted that read, “Sinkhole Road,” but to her, and many others living and now passed, that would always be the name for this stretch of gravel.
My grandma had names like this for each corner we turned down. Each farm or house we passed had a story, and beneath that, a lesson. Without her as my guide, I would’ve missed so many things that are important about this place.
A lot of my grandma’s stories are about living with water, and all the ways it has shaped life here for the past few generations.
One thing that becomes clear when we talk is that we’re truly “river people” here in Aitkin County. Which is no surprise, when you consider just how many rivers, streams, wetlands and lakes there are across the northland.
Each of those water bodies has meant something to the people who’ve inhabited this place together. There are countless stories of families like mine, who settled here as immigrants, struggling to sustain themselves on wet land, and developing deep ties in that process.
And, there are even older stories than ours.
Our Anishinaabe friends and relatives’ families migrated here over 1,000 years ago following a prophecy about the abundance of manoomin, or wild rice, a food that grows on the water.
My children and I are living here now, in part to make our own stories about this place. We take a lot of walks down to the water, and when we do, we talk about how important it is to our lives, and the lives of people who are yet to come.
Now, I can tell them a little more about the place they live.
“This is the spot they call rice lake, because the rice that grows here is really important.”
And, “This is where your great-grandmother saw your great-grandfather for the first time. If it weren’t for this river, they might never have met.”
Shanai Matteson is a writer, artist, cultural organizer, and mom who lives in rural Palisade. You can reach her at shanaihmatteson@gmail.com
