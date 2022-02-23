It was early morning when I came into the kitchen and heard the low menacing growl that only our oldest cat, Nemadji, makes when he has caught something, usually a mouse. He was warning the other cats to stay away; it was his.
I went down the stairs to the basement thinking it was just another mouse. But I saw it was too large for a mouse. Nemadji continued to growl, but I gingerly opened his mouth and carefully took the little creature into my hands. One look at those big round black eyes and flat tail, and I knew it was a flying squirrel.
As I gently carried it up the stairs toward our back door, it stirred, then wriggled. I said softly, “looks like you have another chance.” Opening the door, I sat it down and watched as it bounced down the stairs and scampered away into the dawn.
But where had it come from? The answer, as I looked around, came when I saw the wire mesh screen from the stove vent lying on the stove top. The squirrel had apparently made itself a warm winter home somewhere above the vent and had somehow fallen onto the screen, then to the stove top. I’m sure it was as bewildered at that turn of events as was Nemadji.
I love flying squirrels but had not seen one around our area for many years. Rusty, the stray who stayed, managed to take out a whole family of flying squirrels when he was then an outside cat. All I would find was the telltale flat tail. Previously, from the kitchen window we could watch the acrobats “fly” from our spruce trees to the security light pole and on to the bird feeders.
I’ve missed them over the years, but now I have hope that there is another family close by. I’m trusting that the little one I rescued will once again fly high.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
