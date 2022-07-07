The public schools and their unions in the United States have, for the most part, been promoting anti-God and anti-Bible rhetoric for the last 50 years.
Tax dollar support for the promotion of the secular agenda in the public schools is a disservice to those who hold conservative and/or Christian views. The latest Minnesota Teachers license requirements are completely at odds with conservatives and the Capitalist Constitutional Democratic Republic of the United States.
The information that follows is true, I found it so hard to believe that I assumed it was false information being spread by the article I was reading, (Alpha news, by Allen Quist and Julie Quist) so I checked it for accuracy and found the information to be correct. This from a Gov. Walz-appointed Professional Educators Licensing and Standards board (PELSB) is appalling! Do not believe those who say in small towns we would not find this in the K-12 schools.
The proposed new requirements for a teacher (public or private school) to obtain or maintain a teaching license in Minnesota have been updated by the PELSB and are ready for adoption. Once put in place the new requirements fly in the face of all conservatives. Conservative teachers have a hard choice to make.
Teachers will be required to demonstrate the ideology and practices of a Marxist worldview. Basic Marxist principles such as Critical Race Theory, fluid sexual identity and gender politics are now going to become the standard in Minnesota public schools.
Teachers will be required to incorporate Social and Emotional learning (SEL) into all classes. Be inclusive to reflect diversity including all sexual identities and all gender choices. Affirm and incorporate identity politics including race, systemic racism and so-called white privilege.
In summary (from the above-mentioned article) every buzzword of the woke agenda is to be understood and taught/promoted in the Minnesota public schools. Basically, the new standards are designed to turn every teacher and every school into an indoctrination center for the secular far left worldview.
What can conservatives do to counteract this trend? First, vote your conscience and beliefs this fall. Call each candidate for the school board and ask them if they are secular left or conservative right. Second, if you have children, opt out of public schools choosing private school or home schooling instead. Third, contact your local school board members. Fourth, talk about this in general conversations with a lot of people and stand your ground, all too often conservatives shrug their shoulders, which gives permission for the left to continue their agenda.
We’ll see you in church!
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.