Greetings all! This article will not involve a question on Minnesota law, but I would like to take this opportunity to introduce myself.
My name is Sergeant Jesse Grabow and I have been serving as a state trooper for over 22 years. In addition to my duties as a state trooper, I have served as a public information officer for the last 10 years.
So what got me interested in the State Patrol? As a matter of fact, I come from a long line of state troopers, following in my father, Jeffrey Grabow’s, and grandfather, Arlo Grabow’s footsteps. My father is retired and served out of the Fergus Falls station. My grandfather served in the Aitkin, Alexandria and Wadena areas from 1952-1982.
As a third generation state trooper, I am honored to carry on a very proud tradition. There have been so many others who have gone before us to set the path.
I enjoy serving in the capacity as the public information officer for the State Patrol and writing the weekly “Ask a Trooper” articles. The success of the article is due mostly to you, the reader, and your local newspaper.
I am so very thankful for the local newspapers that are willing to publish the articles. For they also are contributing to the safety of the motoring public.
A reminder: please remember to turn on your headlights. Now a lot of the newer vehicles are equipped with automatic lights. These can work great but please note that many are run off of light sensitivity. So there are many days when there is enough light, but visibility is reduced to weather such as fog, snow, rain, etc.
There is a good chance your automatic lights are not engaging.
Ultimately, it becomes your responsibility to turn those headlights on.
Another thing to note is maybe you have the daytime running lights in the front, but no taillights to the rear. Again this becomes a huge safety issue depending on the weather.
So when in doubt, turn those headlights on.
If you have any questions concerning traffic related laws in Minnesota, please send your questions to: Trooper Jesse Grabow, Minnesota State Patrol,1000 Hwy. 10 West, Detroit Lakes, MN 56501 or reach me at jesse.grabow@state.mn.us
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.