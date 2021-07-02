“Giving is not just about making a donation, its about making a difference.” ~Kathy Calvin
When you work in the nonprofit sector, one of the most important aspects of your work is fundraising.
On average in the museum and historical society sector, fundraising dollars make up around 40-60% of the operating budget. While we may not have exact figures, not every museum joins peer organizations, the U.S. has approximately 35,000 museums of all types. This includes art, children’s, historical, science, specialty, zoos and aquariums.
In an American Association of Museums poll of museum directors and the impacts of COVID-19, loss of fundraising dollars becomes apparent.
All told, one-third of museums are at risk of closure, some already closed for good. That is around 12,000 museums, educational and cultural organizations as well as major employers, gone.
Here in Minnesota, one museum at risk is the Duluth Children’s Museum and the Minnesota Museum of American Art.
Now more than ever, museums need your support. With that in mind, visit the Aitkin County Historical Society (ACHS) to donate to the upcoming garage sale, or provide monetary support. Every little bit helps.
The annual ACHS garage sale will be held at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds Aug. 6-7 from 8 a.m.-4 p.m.
ACHS staff and volunteers will be accepting donations at the Aitkin County Fairgrounds Saturdays July 17 and 24 from 12-4 p.m. Please see the post on the ACHS FB page or call 218-927-3348 for questions on what donations are accepted and what are not.
Also, make sure to come see us at the fair July 7-10!
“Fundraising is the gentle art of teaching the joy of giving.” ~Hank Rosso
www.startribune.com/minnesota-museums-reopening-as-they-struggle-to-survive-during-covid-19/ 571961502/
Heidi Gould is the adminisrator of the Atkin County Historical Society.
