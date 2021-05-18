This is the season of one step forward, two steps back, when temperatures are relative to this time of year, surprising us, disappointing us or dazzling us.
It can also be the time to launch outdoor celebrations like weddings though scheduling may be a matter of wishful thinking with a definite eye on the sky. Plan B should always be in place.
Our family recently gathered for such an event when a grandson was married in a patio wedding. With fingers crossed, it was breezy but dry with an occasional peek of sun. We considered it a miracle of good old fashioned Midwestern resolve.
The daffodils were blooming in the garden with deer grazing on the hillside beyond to applaud our confidence to hold the ceremony in their view and with complete disregard for the quirkiness of April’s uncertain hospitality.
Garden weddings can be a bit of a risk around here even in the summertime when unseasonable cold is not often the issue but unexpected, turbulent weather is. We attended a garden wedding some years ago that began in the peaceful surroundings of an historic countryside location. All was going as planned with the string quartet lilting the air with music that complimented the gorgeous setting and accompanied the bride as she walked blissfully up the path with her father.
The vows were pronounced and the sky began to darken with the hint of rain. The wedding party and guests wasted no time heading into the large reception tent adjacent to where the marriage took place and the salads were waiting on beautifully decorated tables laden with flowers and aglow with candlelight.
As the guests were chatting and searching for their place cards, a sudden wind began to erupt, flapping the tent sides and creating a concerned stir. The ushers and groomsmen headed in all directions to close and tie them down as the wait staff began to hustle the food carts into the building a few steps away as a deluge of rain slashed at the tent driven by a driving gale of wind.
The men in the wedding party held up the flaps as best they could to create a bit of protection as we all dashed up the steps into the shelter of the building. A bit bedraggled but not much the worst for wear, we found places to sit or perch as best we could to at least dry out and catch our collective breath.
The dinner was ultimately served as everyone chatted away quite happily that they were then in a fortress of a building, that the straight-line wind and rainstorm had passed and that the tent had not collapsed. The bride and groom made the rounds to cheerfully visit with everyone assembled which reminded us that even in the best of circumstances and carefully planned events, the weather reigns supreme.
Having avoided calamity, it will remain as one of the more eventful and ultimately cheerful weddings I have attended and the couple has happily survived getting married - Minnesota style.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
