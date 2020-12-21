With a certain amount of resilience and tenacity, we scurried through three seasons in almost as many months – late summer, winter, fall in whatever order. It is weather on steroids which is not all that surprising in Minnesota.
The early and sudden wintry blast in October caught me with unfinished chores of bedding down the garden so the few days of reprieve we had afterward allowed me to sprint into action. We can’t be blamed for having loose ends when it comes to weather readiness, especially if it has nothing at all to do with the calendar.
I confess that snow on the geraniums then was not even enough warning for me to take some serious steps to deal with the potted plants and tasks in the garden. Within days I was donning a parka and earmuffs. Then a week later, I had lunch on the patio! It was a flight of fancy and thoroughly enjoyed particularly since it was so unexpected. It is also what creates the Minnesota mystique. We are pros.
It does, however, require that we be equipped with a mishmash of wardrobe possibilities in the closet. Warm weather wear can be relatively short term but sweatshirts are eternal and always within reach.
As a kid, I do not remember that my wardrobe selection was defined by anything other than the old adage that you looked out the window to see what the weather was like and dressed for it.
I do remember buckled galoshes (as my grandmother called boots), mittens on strings, and chewing on icy scarves that wrapped around my face in winter. Living in halter tops and shorts in the summer was such a relief.
One of the charms of my distant childhood was never giving clothing requirements or fashion a second thought. Being hot or cold did not register either until a couple of decades ago when my personal thermostat flipped into overdrive.
To entertain those simple days of childhood, (which sounds vaguely like a tune from Camelot), were much anticipated weekly radio shows like “The Shadow” and “Our Miss Brooks.” Television was still a whisper and microchip technology was incomprehensible. My grandkids consider it the stone-age.
Now I fire up my computer to get a full weather report to know what to wear in case there was any doubt after looking out the window, and I stay in touch with my family and friends on an IPhone.
As I look back, my generation has been in a catch-up lane for decades and is now grateful to say that we have lived through and survived a turbo-charged lifetime with all its blips and re-boots.
I am fortunate, indeed, to have witnessed the speed of technological advances and have no concept for what the generations after me will witness. Their realities will propel them ever forward into the galaxies of the future with seasons of change, regardless of the weather, and memories that may or may not be of mulching the garden.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
