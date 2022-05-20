Those were the plaintive words I heard from my granddaughter as we wandered through the gift shop at the Como Zoo on an outing several years ago.
When we arrived, the first thing she spotted was the gift shop. “Later,” I said. “First we’re gong to see the animals and conservatory; then lunch. After that we can go to the gift shop.”
So it was to the gift shop with much enthusiasm. She ran from one thing to another, usually the most frivolous items. “Grandma isn’t going to buy just to buy something. Let’s go look at the books.” Then came those words. But she managed to find a book that suited her and pleased me.
Now at twelve, she’s a voracious reader. In fact, it’s almost impossible these days to get her head out of a book. Not that I’m complaining, being an avid reader myself. While on vacation as a teenager, my mother used to say, “Linda, put the book down and look at this beautiful scenery.” So I do understand.
I have a framed saying in my office that says, “All that mankind has done, thought, gained or been: it is lying as in magic preservation, in the pages of books.” Thomas Carlyle 1795-1881. The first time I read those words, I said, “That says it all.”
Our “Classics First Book Club” is now drawing close to 300 books over the past almost 30 years. Someone asked me recently, “Why read classics?” My answer was simply, “Because reading them, you can see why they are still read after often hundreds of years.”
Over the years, we have branched out to include Pulitzer Prize winners, Booker Prize winners and notable contemporary literature. To be sure, many of the books we are reading are challenging and often life-changing. My granddaughter has moved on from the so-called picture and fantasy books to the “Harry Potter” series and the “Hunger Games.” When traveling, I bring her biographical books — Harriet Tubman, Georgia O’Keeffe and Barack Obama. A little history is always good. For Easter, I gave her “Marley and Me,” the story of a family and their golden retriever.
I’m thrilled she is experiencing the joy that comes from reading and the enrichment that broadens her life. I know soon she’ll be adopting my favorite saying, “So many books, so little time.” My bookshelves are groaning; time for the library book sale.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
