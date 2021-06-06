My mother repeated many times during her lifetime how grateful she was for a flush toilet.
She was born in 1925, married in 1948 and her first baby (which turned out to be identical twin boys) was due in September 1949. About a month before her due date, my dad installed a flush toilet in the corner of the room along with a curtain for privacy. When the twins arrived, she became even more grateful for the flush.
When we think about a flush toilet, we now picture the white throne in a room made especially for the purpose of release and relief. That room used to be outside over a pit without running water in a place called the outhouse. I read a “coffee table” book with lots of pictures and stories of outhouses; very entertaining. There were one, two, three and even those with four places.
I learned from the book that the colder the climate, the more holes were needed because the freezing temperatures caused a build up down below so the use of another hole was necessary to keep the toilet functional through the long winter.
I am grateful for those today that keep the flush working. When the flush toilet was invented and the outhouses were moved inside, there was an infrastructure that was needed to support the flush. First there was the need for running water, then there was a need for disposal of the water after use. Those who keep the water flowing in and the drain flowing out are important people. We often do not even think about what happens before and after the flush. I am grateful for the engineers and workers who keep the water flowing.
There are so many things that happen behind the scenes for which I am so grateful. I even enjoy paying the bill. Just think about it, would you be willing to go without running water and the flush instead of paying the bill? Even those outside of cities who have a sewage treatment system (a mound is one type) on their property have to pay to have it installed and maintained. Tired of the cost? Think about life without it, turn off the water main for a week and live without the flush and you will begin to appreciate those who keep things running.
I think the electric bill is my most enjoyable bill to pay. I know this is going to sound crazy but even if it were to double, and I certainly hope it does not, I would still be grateful. If you are not sure how much to be grateful for electricity, just find your breaker box and throw the main, i.e., switch the main breaker off, for about a week. Imagine life without electricity. I pay my bill with pleasure and thankfulness for those behind the scenes working hard to keep the electricity flowing.
All that road construction that seems to be slowing us down at times can be frustrating, but as they say, “give the construction crews a break.” We tend to complain when the roads are rough and broken up followed by complaining about the inconvenience of road repair. We tend to be ungrateful when we should be jumping for joy that we can travel fast and far on our roads.
How about the mechanics who keeps things running – our cars, motorcycles, outboards, lawn mowers, weed eaters, tractors, trucks, etc. How about all the behind-the-scenes workers building and/or maintaining tires, water mains, septic tanks, water treatment plants, cutting trees and sawing lumber, making electrical wire, producing food, keeping gas flowing for cars, houses and commercial buildings. Wow, this could be a very, very long list.
So, the next time you see a city worker, construction worker, support supplies worker or for that matter about any worker - say thank you. Instead of complaining about a bill from the electric company, thank the office workers and all the others who keep the lights on. Thank those who keep the water flowing as you pay the bill – the plumbers, the electricians, the mechanics, the farmers, the truck drivers and all the rest.
I personally practice what I preach. I thank workers much more often than ever before. I am grateful for the modern conveniences, I hope all are.
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
