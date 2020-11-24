If you would have told me a year ago that I would not be a classroom teacher this school year, I would not have believed you. After over 30 years of being a teacher, something pretty extreme would have to happen to keep me out of my classroom. Well, COVID-19 happened … and here I am: my dining room now has a chalkboard, whiteboard, number grid and shelves of learning materials. A laptop perched on a table/desk stays open for “Zooming,” Google Meets meetings and emails. (Good thing I won’t be hosting any holiday gatherings, according to our governor).
I would love to be able to say “I’m slaying this!” in my position as the remote learning coordinator for Rippleside, but honestly? My days are just as scattered, confusing and unpredictable as many of yours. My job is to support parents and students in grades k-6 who are learning remotely, and I have spoken with many, many parents, teachers, and students who feel they are not measuring up to expectations right now. How could we possibly? This is a huge job! And many of you already have jobs!
But this I can tell you, If you are utilizing what the teachers have planned on Canvas, like watching their videos and doing the assigned work, you are rocking it. If you are struggling because your kids are not cooperative, so they are falling behind, you are not alone. But you are not failing! This is not how our lives are really supposed to look, so please cut yourselves some slack.
We recently started a new quarter. Let’s look at this as a fresh start to try again. (Or, for those of you who are already on top of things, carry on as you were.) Remember to reach out if you need assistance. I am only an email away, and I am able to help with lessons, read with or to your child, spend a few minutes here and there to check in, or even put a fun and positive spin on a math or reading concept (not that their teachers don’t already, but I might have some different “tricks in my bag”). Please don’t hesitate to get in touch with me; if I cannot help you, I will try to connect you with someone who can. Let’s tackle this together. We are ISD#1.
Angie Hanlon is Rippleside Elementary School’s remote learning coordinator, ahanlon@isd1.org.
