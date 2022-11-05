Are you a stay-at-home parent? Do you love children and want an opportunity to care for others while making money?
Aitkin County is looking to recruit additional licensed child care homes. We currently have 18 licensed child care homes and one licensed center.
There is a need for more.
Nationwide, there is a shortage of family and child care center-based child care available. This predates the global COVID-19 pandemic. In a U.S. News article dated Feb. 1, 2022, Minnesota ranked fifth in the nation for parents being unable to find care for children under the age of 5.
This shortage affects both parents and employers. Parents struggle to find and keep employment. Employers face challenges in hiring and keeping staff employed.
There is specifically a shortage of child care for infants and toddlers in addition to lack of openings in smaller communities, hours of operation not meeting work shifts and affordability.
If you would like to help reduce the shortage of licensed child care providers, Aitkin County will assist with the licensing process from start to finish.
There are pre-licensing and annual training requirements. There are also potential start-up costs for things such as toys, cots, cribs, fence, etc. and we understand these things can be costly. We can help connect you with resources and organizations that administer grants to try and alleviate some of those costs.
One of those resources is called Child Care Wayfinder. Leah Budnik, the regional child care start-up and retention navigator, stated, “There is a huge need for child care across the state of Minnesota and that impacts a family’s ability to go to work. Aitkin County is no different. That’s why we’re working to support child care providers to start, sustain or grow their programs.
Child Care Wayfinder services are free and family child care providers can get a $1,000 voucher when they work with us to start a new program. As child care navigators, we offer personalized support and resources to help providers succeed.” Find more information at childcarewayfinder.org.
Other grant and training resources include Child Care Aware, Northland Foundation, First Children’s Finance and Pine Technical College.
If you are interested in learning more about family child care licensing, please reach out to Brenda Butterfield, social worker/licensor at Aitkin County Health and Human Services at 218-927-7200.
