Trails are certainly one of the things that outdoorspeople are very interested in.
In terms of wildlife habitat, the overall quality of all of your property is most important. However, trails are something that you are able to work on yourself and provide a lot of benefit in terms of using your property.
Outdoor TV shows will encourage you to spread out the newest designer seed mix and get a warm fuzzy feeling.
From a forester or biologist’s point of view, there are more important considerations.
All successful projects start with a solid plan. Looking at your property as a whole, and not just individual parts is important. Hint: having a Woodland Stewardship Plan written by a forester is a good way to do that. Think about how you will primarily use the trail now and into the future and consider the important areas you want to connect. At the same time, take care to avoid sensitive areas when planning trail locations.
Trails placed in or near wetlands and streams will lead to damage to the ground and water and will be harder to use. Building trails on steep slopes will lead to erosion and increased maintenance. Aerial photos, soil maps and topographic maps are all handy resources to help you develop your plan.
There is such a thing as too many trails. Try to take advantage of existing roads and open areas in your trail system, rather than fragmenting large blocks of habitat.
Before trail construction, layout the trail locations on the ground by walking the proposed route in both directions and marking it out with flagging. As you start to construct your trails, it is a good idea to make them wider than you think, they tend to fill in! For most purposes, 10-feet is a good minimum width. If you do need to cross a stream or wetland, use a culvert or a bridge. Your forester might have some ideas of other structures that can be used to cross sensitive soils.
Completed trails should be vegetated to reduce soil erosion. The best way to vegetate a trail is to work with nature. If soil is exposed, it is good to immediately seed a cover crop to an annual such as oats. Clover can be mixed in with the oats. The clover will last three to five years. Consider the plethora of native woodland plants growing in your woods that our pollinators and wildlife have evolved with. These plants will fill in over time, or woodland seed mixes can be purchased from vendors.
The most important piece of advice that can be given about putting in new trails is to avoid introducing invasive species! Using dirty equipment full of seeds is a recipe to establish plants such as buckthorn and tansy, which will reduce the quality of your habitat!
The DNR Division of Forestry has foresters and programs available to educate and assist landowners with improving their habitat.
Troy Holcomb is a forester with the Minnesota DNR Division of Forestry based out of the Aitkin office.
