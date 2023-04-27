“After all, it’s only by helping others that we can truly help ourselves.” Line from the 2022 movie, Dr. Dolittle.
Being a member of an ambulance crew has made me the person I am today.
My father enrolled in the first Emergency Medical Technician (EMT) class offered in McGregor in 1975. But he was an over the road trucker for Yukon Industries and was unable to complete the class.
I read his textbook and was hooked. When I returned to McGregor after college, I took the class; sparked by my father and recruited by Ray Farley. It was 1983 – 40 years ago last month, I was voted a member of the McGregor Area Ambulance Service.
It has been a most interesting hobby. I say hobby because I have always had other employment to maintain a living. I would like to share with you the changes that have occurred with the service over these many years.
In 1983 we were self-dispatched. If you needed fire or ambulance, you dialed 768-2555. Phones of members within the city limits rang a steady ring when it was an emergency call. Someone in the department had to be by their phone to pick up, take information and push the red button attached to the phone for the fire siren to go off. Day or night the sound loomed over the city of McGregor. The entire town was alerted.
Eventually, the phone and siren were eliminated for call out and replaced with handheld radios and pagers. In many cases it worked like a prayer chain for ambulance call outs. One member calling another until a crew was established. Often, crew members would come into town and voluntarily sit at the hall to respond if there was an emergency.
Going from a land line number to 9-1-1 dispatch through Aitkin County was a slow process of educating the public. We all know now that if you have an emergency: dial 911. Enhance 911 addressing countywide was a project that has certainly improved all aspects of emergency services.
Another BIG change for the ambulance service was the state of Minnesota approved variances. The Emergency Medical Services Regulatory Board (EMSRB) implemented the use of the following medications for Basic Life Support (BLS) services: IV of normal saline, epinephrine, aspirin, nitroglycerin, albuterol, glucose, glucagon and syrup of ipecac. Education and training of these meds are done under the supervision of our medical director.
We do not put into service anything without it being approved by our medical director. Dr. James Harris is our director. In the past it was Dr. Adams, Dr. Schotzko and Dr. Askari.
We went from no gloves and no masks to gloves mandatory because of hepatitis and HIV. In the eye of the pandemic, it is gloves, mask and goggles, plus. With coronavirus still out there, we may ask you to wear a mask in the back of the rig on the way to the hospital.
My EMT class was 110 hours plus extra for ride-a-longs and emergency room experience. Now it is an 80-hour course with extras. There were no First Responder (EMR) organizations 40 years ago.
Every call is different. When the tones go off you just never know what to expect. There is no such thing as routine. Each patient brings a new experience. You must adapt to the situation.
In my beginning we tried to run with a crew of three. As the years have passed and our membership has dwindled and costs have risen, we run with two of course, more if needed and available. This is why first responders and McGregor firefighters are so helpful on scene.
This is part 1 of a two-part column.
Penny Olson was the McGregor librarian for numerous years and is now retired.
