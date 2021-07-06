We continue to make progress on the state budget. Here is the status of the major finance bills as of Friday, June 25:
HF8/SF25 Agriculture Finance, passed, awaiting governor’s signature
HF10/SF10 Transportation Finance, passed, awaiting governor’s signature
HF13/SF21 Legacy Finance, passed, awaiting governor’s signature
HF6/SF19 Commerce & Energy Finance, passed, awaiting governor’s signature
HF7/SF18 Higher Education Finance, passed, awaiting governor’s signature
HF1/SF9 Economic Development, Labor & Jobs Finance, passed, awaiting governor’s signature
The following bills have been passed by at least one body in the legislature.
HF5/SF20 Environment & Natural Resources Finance, passed House 99-34, awaiting Senate action
HF4/SF16 Housing Finance, passed House 72-58, awaiting Senate action
HF12/SF2 State Government Finance, passed Senate 40-26, awaiting House action
The following bills have been introduced.
HF33/SF37 Health & Human Services Finance, awaiting action in both bodies
HF2/SF23 K12 Education Finance, awaiting action in both bodies
HF3/SF7 Public Safety Finance, awaiting action in both bodies
HF9/SF26 Tax Finance, awaiting action in both bodies
Collectively, these bills once they become law will represent about $52 billion in state agency spending for the next two state agency budgets. With only five days remaining before July 1, we continue to make steady progress on getting the budget in place.
Please be safe as you enjoy this weekend. I will keep you updated as we continue to put the final pieces of the state budget together.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
