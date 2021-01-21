How do you forgive the unforgivable?
This was a question, deep and meandering like a river, that a friend posed to me recently as we stood together on the banks of the Mississippi. As an Anishinaabe woman, I believe my friend was asking the question of herself as much as anyone.
We both sat with it awhile, turning it over like a fragment we’d found on the muddy bank.
How could she forgive the harms of land theft, violent oppression and destruction that have been done to native people since the time European settlers came to this continent? Harms that are still being done to native people, though now it is with land that is occupied by corporations, with official state permits, and a process of law and order protecting their property and profit over the future of the land and the people.
I couldn’t answer this question for my friend, but I wondered out loud if forgiveness is always deserved? If forgiveness is a choice to release someone or something from debt, then couldn’t a person rightfully choose not to extend that gift?
Would I be able to forgive if someone came along and took away my home, hurt the people I loved, penned us in with promises and cycles of poverty, then went on to further destroy the land and water that had sustained our families for generations?
This question made me think about how incredible it is that women like my friend are able to continue living in this world, when so many systems disregard their pain and underestimate their resilience.
It’s incredible to me that Anishinaabe people are still here, standing up for their own rights and for the future of the land and water we all depend on, with the generosity of spirit that it takes to stand in difficult truths with people like me, asking when we will finally heal.
I’ve been reflecting on my own journey home to Aitkin County, and how I’ve had to wrestle with forgiving others for things that have happened in our relationships and forgiving myself for all of those times I didn’t act in ways I later wished I would have.
Our country is deeply divided.
In some ways, these conflicts are political, a question of left and right. But if you get past the surface, the questions we are asking of ourselves and one another really go much deeper.
We are in a tug-of-war over the soul of a nation that has never reckoned with the foundation it was built upon. This tug-of-war is as old as the country itself, and unless more of us decide to search our souls for what got us here, whomever we might be, we won’t find a lasting peace.
Over the past weeks and months, I’ve heard many of my friends and family call for unity after a very divisive and toxic election season, the profound losses of the pandemic, and four years with a president who disregards truth and stokes conflict and fear.
To have any kind of unity now, we would need to address our misunderstandings and mistrust at the root. This means facing up to histories that brought us to this point, even those histories that implicate our ancestors in harm.
I asked another friend this same question about forgiveness. He reminded me that forgiveness is not only a gift that one gives to release others, but is also a way to free oneself. “I choose to forgive for my own well-being … But that doesn’t mean I have to forget.”
Here’s to never forgetting the gifts we offer one another, when we choose to speak with vulnerability and truth.
Shanai Matteson is a writer, artist, cultural organizer, and mom who lives in rural Palisade. You can reach her at shanaihmat teson@gmail.com.
