This is the story of my mother, father and their family through the changing years. Electricity for power tools and appliances was not available at the time. The tools consisted of several kinds of saws, axes, adze, hammers and nails, shovels, hoes and garden rakes, screwdrivers, pliers, a big “monkey wrench” and several other wrenches and other tools.
My mom was born in Beloit, Kansas in 1887. Her family moved to Iowa in a covered wagon when she was young. She had four living brothers and two sisters. Her four brothers, all older, died during the diphtheria epidemic in Kansas. Her youngest brother, Adlai, was adopted by a young couple because they couldn’t afford another child.
My dad was born in 1880 in Rockford, Ill. His family moved to Anamosa, Iowa, where he worked for his uncle, Burt Beebe, driving a six-horse team on a harrow in a field that would be planted to grain.
I have no idea how mom and dad met. Mom was 14 when they married, dad was 21. From Iowa, they moved to Barney, N.D., where my sister, Hazel was born. Later, they moved to Waukenabo Township near Palisade, where they set up farming and raised nine children; five boys and four girls. I was the last one on the “totem pole.”
The land was covered with trees, rocks and brush, so they set to work clearing a spot for the buildings. Dad had bought a pair of Strawberry Roan horses, unbroken of course, which were a big help with clearing the land after dad took a few “kinks” out of their desire to run a race.
The two-story house was the first project, with four bedrooms upstairs, a kitchen, a wood box and the stairway leading upstairs. There were two steps up, then a platform, before the stairs turned and went up another 10 steps. Along the stairway, dad built a two-shelf dresser to hold sheets, blankets, pillow cases, diapers, dish and hand towels, as well as other clothing. One of the bedrooms was boxed in with a blanket covering the doorway. The other three bedrooms were divided with blankets. Mom had a treadle sewing machine that she made their bedding, diapers and quilts. The quilts were made by my mom and my sisters. Colorful blocks were made and sewn together on a flannel sheet, then sewn on three sides to another flannel sheet and filled with chicken feathers or straw before being hand sewn together.
Mom had a big, wood-burning kitchen stove with four lids covering the fire box to cook on. At the end of the stove, there was a reservoir to hold water that was always hot. A chimney went up between the kitchen stove and a wood burning heater in the living room. There was a large kitchen table with two blocks of wood, a 2” x 8“ x 16’ plank placed on them for seating, and a few wooden chairs that Dad had made.
They had a battery operated radio which had so much static you could hardly hear the news, baseball game, Gang Busters, Lux Theatre or any other program. The telephone (wooden box about 10” x 18”) hung on the wall, holding two large batteries, a smaller battery and wires. The wires went through the wall and were attached to the telephone pole outside, making up one of several “party” lines. There was a ringer on the right side and the receiver hung on a hook on the left. There were about ten on each line, and those connected to that line could hear the rings and listen in (we had several “rubber necks” on our line). The rings consisted of both short and long rings, with one really long ring being a distress signal, like for a fire or if help was needed. In moments, neighbors were on their way to help. Dad was the telephone repair man and had climbers he could attach to his boots so that he could climb the poles to check the outage. There was a spur on the climbers that would stick into the pole, helping him to climb.
This is just the beginning. I will have more in my next columns.
Jessie Latterell, McGregor, is a member of several senior citizen groups and is a Help Within Reach volunteer.
