This weekend marks the opening of small-game hunting season. Bow hunting for deer is already underway, the early teal season has completed, and the general waterfowl season will be opening shortly.
Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 25 and 26 is the annual “Take a Kid Hunting Weekend.” On that weekend, adult Minnesota residents accompanied by a youth younger than age 16 may hunt small game without a license but must comply with open seasons, limits and other regulations found in the Minnesota hunting regulations.
This is just one of many opportunities provided each year to introduce youth to hunting. For detailed information visit www.dnr.state.mn.us/hunting/seasons.html. Of course, always be safe and please follow the rules when hunting, trapping or fishing.
On Sept. 15, communities across northern Crow Wing and Aitkin County celebrated the grand opening of the Emily Blind Lake ATV Trail. The event included a kick-off event at the Emily City Park, a 16-mile ATV ride east to the Blind Lake Trail system, followed by a picnic lunch.
This new grant and aid multi-purpose trail connects the Emily, Outing, Moose River ATV Trails with the Aitkin County Northwoods Regional ATV Trail System. Adding this link provides for a 70-mile loop system connecting to additional ATV trail systems representing many days of riding “in the woods” rather than in the ditches or on the roads. ATV clubs, Minnesota DNR and local government entities worked to put this impressive system together.
Friday morning found me meeting with Mille Lacs Tribal government, city of Garrison, Mille Lacs Scenic By-ways, DNR and MnDOT officials at the DNR public boat landing adjacent to the city of Garrison. The topic of discussion was how best to proceed with taking good care of that part of the lake and ensure we all understand and respect the historical significance of that area.
Terry Kemper, the Mille Lacs Band tribal preservation officer, shared the significant historical and cultural aspects that location represents, as well as the surrounding area. It was a very informative presentation. I suspect everyone learned something new about the centuries of history this location represents.
The city of Garrison and the tribal government are looking forward to working together on how best to ensure this area along the “Big Lake” is carefully maintained and safe for all to enjoy.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.