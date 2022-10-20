Over the past few weeks I have had the pleasure of meeting with many of our local child care providers. I have learned from these experts concerning the greatest needs of our county related to child care.
The bottom line is that our current providers are doing all that they can and are at the maximum allowed child slots. We simply need more child care providers. With that said, I met with Central Lakes College and discussed their Early Childhood Education opportunities. They have provided me with some information on opportunities for people to become licensed child care providers.
Information from Central Lakes College:
Finding high quality, reliable child care in Minnesota has been an increasingly common problem. One reason for the issue is the shortage of trained professionals to care for our youngsters. A new short-term certificate at Central Lakes College aims to combat the problem.
It’s called the Early Childhood Education Certificate and thanks to a grant from the Initiative Foundation, tuition is completely free for those who meet criteria and attend the program starting in January 2022.
“Much of Minnesota, including the Brainerd Lakes area, is facing a significant child care shortage,” said Rebekah Kent Ehlebracht, CLC Dean of Brainerd Career and Technical Programs and Grants. “CLC is working with community organizations and local child care providers to help bring more people into the profession and to promote high quality, professional care giving. CLC responded to needs from the community to create a training program that gives individuals the basics to support high-quality care and allows them to enter the field quickly. The new Early Childhood Education Certificate can be completed in one semester and will prepare graduates to work in home-based and center-based child care programs.”
After completing the one-semester Early Childhood Education Certificate, students can either join the workforce or continue their education at CLC by completing the Early Childhood Education Diploma or Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway A.S. Degree. What do these programs mean and who should take them? Let’s break it down:
Early Childhood Education Certificate: (one semester)
The goal of the certificate is to get students out into the workforce quickly with a base of early childhood knowledge that supports effective, intentional positive practice. Students will gain 60 hours of on-site lab experience with children.
Early Childhood Education Diploma: (two semesters)
This is a good option for full- and part-time students, whether they are new to the field or want to work toward higher qualifications in their career. Students will gain at least 255 hours of on-site work experience with children aged birth to third grade. This degree stacks into the two-year pathway degree.
Early Childhood Education Transfer Pathway A.S. Degree (four semesters)
This advanced degree allows for careers as a paraprofessional or a lead teacher position in a child care center. Students who complete this degree can also transfer to a university to complete their Birth to Grade Three Minnesota Teacher License. Students will gain at least 255 hours of on-site work experience with children aged birth to third grade. This degree transfers into Minnesota State universities that offer teacher licensure degrees in early childhood birth to third grade.
“CLC has amazing, diverse faculty that are responsive and supportive,” said CLC Child Development instructor Cindy Tougas-Mann. “Our degrees are online so students can work full- or part-time while taking courses. Students get to know faculty and their fellow students well so they can network and be supportive in a high demand, high stress field.”
Local communities are taking action, too, when it comes to creating solutions for great child care. Aitkin County is proactively creating grant programs that provide support for our existing child care providers. We are also working to increase child care slots by attracting new child care providers to our area. The plan is to support education, training, licensing and at home remodel costs for individual child care providers that start their business in our county. We are excited to work directly with CLC’s child development program staff and students for the betterment of the children.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.