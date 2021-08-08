I believe the information in this article sheds light on pass/fail referendums. It would be a step in the right and passing direction if school officials would read and heed, then address the questions and understand the issues in this article. Thank you for the information at AllFor1Aitkin.org.
For anyone to attack me personally for bringing this to light is basically an admission that they have exhausted their arguments and have lost touch with the community. As Margaret Thatcher said, “I always cheer up if an attack is particularly wounding because I think, well, if they attack one personally, it means they have not a single political argument left.” Please answer the issues, do not attack me personally, as has happened in the past, because I will then assume that is basically an admission of truth in the statements I am putting forward.
Some of the things being talked about in the community right now are: Why does the school board need to hire a company to promote a referendum, to get information out or is it because it does not stand firmly on its own as an obvious need? Also, a 10-year plan at about $1,000,000 per year? A two- or three-year plan is one thing but a 10-year plan?
Who even knows what education will look like in the next couple of years? Will it be online remote teaching/learning? Will it be an even more left-wing agenda? Will there be increased or decreased enrollment? Also, why is this referendum being put forward on a non-election year? Is it to catch people off guard in a hope to limit the number of votes cast? This whole process feels manipulative. Also, how much have the last few failed referendums cost the tax payers and how much is this one costing? These questions need to be addressed along with understanding the other things mentioned in this article.
In time past, the community, parents and school boards exploited and abused teachers. The teachers rightly organized and formed a union. Now the teacher’s union is exploiting and abusing the communities, parents and school boards whose tax dollars pay for education.
As one school official told me off the record, “A union’s primary responsibility is to its members, increasing pay and adding staff, which in essence adds dues-paying members, which then enhances the lobbying efforts for the union as more dues are collected. Unfortunately, students are not the primary focus of a union.” The union presses left-wing values and conservatives having union dues deducted from their paychecks are afraid to express any contrary opinions for fear of repercussions or retaliation. Conservative voices are squelched and ostracized.
In time past, it was the primary job of the school board to determine the curriculum for the local schools, then they would find the teachers and the money to support the teaching of the community-specific curriculum. Today federal and state departments of education, unions, administrators and teachers decide what will be taught. The school in turn taxes the community to support teaching that many times does not reflect the values of many in the community. They say parents have input in the curriculum decisions but be real, that is not true to any significant degree.
School districts no longer seem to be servants of the community and equals among us. The schools seem to be an elite group of people, a subculture, that tells the community to trust them and talks with an attitude of superiority to the very people that support them through tax dollars. In today’s schools, right-wing conservatives are rejected and ridiculed when questioning anything in the public school system. I speak from personal experience; I have found a few school administrators and teachers to be congenial, but for the most part I have been treated with contempt and condescension. I could give several examples but space does not permit.
There is one very important area where school boards, administrators, unions and teachers need to wake up. We are all familiar with major differences between the conservative right-wing and the liberal left-wing values and beliefs. For the most part the public schools reflect the liberal left-wing ideologies and values. The change began to happen back in the 1950s when conservative values and principles began to be put aside for the more liberal values. Conservative values were slowly but systematically removed from the school to make way for the more liberal belief system.
That is why I say this: when conservative parents are being asked to send their precious children into a value system that is hostile to their value system it is a difficult choice. I do not believe those with a left-wing value system would be fine with sending their children to a Christian right-wing taxpayer funded school. Yet our public school system asks right-wing parents to send their children along with their tax dollars to support the left-wing system.
There is no reason to wonder why many voters are unhappy paying public school taxes. They are being forced to pay those taxes even if they are not sending their children to the school and even though they strongly disagree with the values being taught. That is why many, at their own expense, choose private conservative schools or choose home schooling.
If things were reversed and Christian schools were taxpayer-funded, I believe many left-wing parents would try to push their agenda into the Christian school and if rejected would send their children, at their own expense, to left-wing schools or choose home schooling.
Why should conservatives vote in favor of a referendum and a school district that does not reflect their values? Would a liberal vote for a referendum and a school curriculum that reflects conservative values?
This is written in peace and a desire for communication. Please calmly and with respect address these issues. The referendum depends upon it.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingreadingsmith@gmail.com.
