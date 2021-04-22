Long before a global pandemic came along, a common joke at the Aitkin Area Chamber office was:
“Well, that wasn’t in the job description.”
By nature of being a small-town chamber of commerce, we wear a lot of hats. We’re event planners, legislative advocates, phone operators, historians, tourist guides, sounding boards, and occasionally, even horse poop scoopers (the glamorous side of parade planning, folks). It’s part of what makes the job so rewarding and exciting; there’s always a new challenge. At the best of times, “unusual” is all in a day’s work. And then a global pandemic did come along and gave challenging a whole new meaning.
I don’t need to dwell on it. We all experienced the same worry, the same heartache, as our community struggled with a health crisis, closed businesses and experienced isolation.
At the height of the pandemic, our goal as a chamber was to act as a resource guide for members and the public. Our job was to share relief opportunities, push legislators for more expansive small business aid, and sing “shop small” from the mountaintops. We were helping our members survive while we were in survival mode ourselves. All of us were in a holding pattern, but there was a silver lining: an opportunity to reimagine what “back to business” looks like.
Lately, the priority at the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce is to map our upcoming events, programs and member benefits. We have many projects in the works spanning spring, summer and fall. But in the meantime, here’s a sneak peek at some of the new chamber events and initiatives coming up:
• The Aitkin Area Chamber has partnered with CTC to develop comprehensive tourism and shop small campaigns. CTC has donated its marketing team’s time and skill to create a multi-phase plan. Phase 1 includes banners for our downtown light poles, new billboards, and promotional materials like vinyl stickers and yard signs. Phase 1 will roll out in April and May.
• The Ripplesippi Water Trails Committee is planning a month-long river clean-up program in May. We’ll be inviting the community to volunteer on Thursday evening so that Aitkin’s beautiful waterways are easily accessible and clean. We’re also planning a new kayaking event that includes a beer and wine tasting session. We’re aiming to host it in June, so keep an eye out for news in the near future.
• The Economic Development Committee is developing a roundtable event for employers to meet and hyper-focus on generating solutions for challenges that area businesses face. This project is still in the planning stages, but expect to see it happen sometime in September.
Like everyone, the chamber is making big changes as we continue to balance our communities’ health and economic well-being. The pandemic has forever altered how we do things, but that’s OK. After all, “unusual” is just in a day’s work. Dreaming up new ways to champion our members and support Aitkin’s growth is our job, and it’s one we’re privileged to do.
Taylor Erickson is the executive director of the Aitkin Area Chamber of Commerce.
