Have you seen the awesome photos being transmitted by the James Webb Telescope (JWST)?
During my favorite PBS Nova program in mid-July, I sat mesmerized watching the release of the first color images and spectroscopic data marking the official beginning of Webb’s general science operations.
The JWST was launched on Dec. 25, 2021, on an Ariane 5 rocket from Kourou, French Guiana to its current observing spot, Lagrange point 2 (L2) with the first images released to the public on July 11, 2022. This telescope is the successor of the Hubble as NASA’s flagship mission in astrophysics and is the largest and most powerful telescope ever launched. It can detect objects up to 100 times fainter than Hubble and objects much earlier in the history of the universe. In its observing spot, it is deployed in a solar orbit about 930,000 miles from earth and has a five-layer sun shield to protect it from warming near the sun, earth and moon.
The JWST was designed primarily to conduct infrared astronomy and is expected to enable a broad range of investigations across the field of astronomy and cosmology. It has four key goals: search for light from the first stars and galaxies that formed in the universe after the Big Bang; study galaxy formation and evolution; understand star and planet formation and study planetary systems and origins of life. It will also monitor the weather of planets and their moons.
The telescope is named after James E. Webb, administrator of NASA from 1961-1968 during the Mercury, Gemini and Apollo programs. Initial designs began in 1996 and since then, several thousand scientists, engineers and technicians spanning 15 countries have contributed to the build, test, and integration of the JWST.
A total of 258 companies, government agencies and academic institutions have participated in the pre-launch project—142 U.S., 104 from 12 European countries, 16 French, 12 German, 12 Canadian and seven international. After a major re-design in 2005, construction was completed in 2016 at a total cost of $10 billion.
Within two weeks of the first Webb images, several papers described a wide range of early galaxies believed to date from 235 million years after the Big Bang, far earlier than previously known. It has the capacity to look 13.6 billion light years distant, the farthest we’ve ever seen in space.
The technology and dedication of those who engineered and enabled this telescope to be built is a testament to man’s continuing search for knowledge. I look forward to its discoveries as it searches our past and opens new horizons in space.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
