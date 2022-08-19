Linda Hommes Mug

Linda Hommes

Have you seen the awesome photos being transmitted by the James Webb Telescope (JWST)? 

During my favorite PBS Nova program in mid-July, I sat mesmerized watching the release of the first color images and spectroscopic data marking the official beginning of Webb’s general science operations.

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.