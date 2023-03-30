Linda Hommes Mug

Linda Hommes

Of course, as I write this, it certainly doesn’t look like seeds will be going into the ground any time soon. I do know though that many gardeners have already started their vegetable seeds inside by mid-March in anticipation of warmer days ahead.

Have you ever considered how Mother Nature plants her seeds? Most seeds wait at least a year before starting to grow and what exactly each seed is waiting for is known only to that seed. Some unique trigger-combination of temperature-moisture-light and many other factors are required to convince a seed to take its one and only chance to grow. The seed is alive while it’s waiting.

