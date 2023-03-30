Of course, as I write this, it certainly doesn’t look like seeds will be going into the ground any time soon. I do know though that many gardeners have already started their vegetable seeds inside by mid-March in anticipation of warmer days ahead.
Have you ever considered how Mother Nature plants her seeds? Most seeds wait at least a year before starting to grow and what exactly each seed is waiting for is known only to that seed. Some unique trigger-combination of temperature-moisture-light and many other factors are required to convince a seed to take its one and only chance to grow. The seed is alive while it’s waiting.
When the embryo within a seed starts to grow, it basically stretches out its waiting posture, into the form it assumed years ago. Big or small, most of every seed is actually food to sustain a waiting embryo. The embryo is a collection of only a few hundred cells, but it is a working blueprint for a real plant with root and shoot already formed.
Think about when you go into a forest. You most likely look up at the plants that have grown so much taller than you ever could. You probably don’t look down where just beneath your single footprint sit hundreds of seeds, each one alive and waiting. They hope for an opportunity that may never come. More than half of these seeds will die before they feel the trigger that they are waiting for and during bad years every single one of them will die.
All this death hardly matters because in the case of a single birch tree towering over you, it produces at least a quarter of a million new seeds every single year. When you are in the forest, for every tree that you see, there are at least a hundred more trees waiting in the soil, alive and wishing to be.
Of the many million seeds dropped on every acre of earth’s surface each year, less than 5% will begin to grow. Of those, only 5% will survive to their first birthday. Given these realities, the growing of a sapling is actually a fight with near certain failure.
And yet each beginning is the end of a waiting; every richly nourished tree was a seed that waited. The very nature of growth is a miracle and one we should all appreciate and treasure in our amazing, beautiful world.
Linda Hommes lives on a small farm on Camp Lake in Kimberly Township. An outdoor enthusiast, she writes nature essays, memoir and poetry.
