The holidays are fast bearing down on the citizens of Lard Lake. Following the sacred days of Deer Season, Thanksgiving celebrations were back in force this year after the COVID hiatus of 2020. The college students are all home from actually attending school this year rather than lounging around their parents’ house while “Zooming” in to classes, all at full tuition.
Thanksgiving was a big success, in spite of what is going on in the rest of the country, because as we all well know, there is no shortage of turkeys in Lard Lake. The local Farmer’s Market is brimming with stocks of wild rice, potatoes, rutabagas and Brussels sprouts.
As Christmas approaches, the local cooks are preparing for lutefisk and lefse season. Years ago, my brother, Jon, married into a wonderful Norwegian family of lefse and lutefisk fanatics. All this was quite an exotic experience for a young man of German extraction nurtured on Schell’s Beer, Christmas Stollen, snickerdoodles, sauerkraut, sauerbraten and best of the wursts: knockwurst, bratwurst and liverwurst, all too “spicy” for the Norwegian palate.
Jon’s bride Laurie’s family lived in a compound of lake cabins near Fertile, Minnesota. Laurie’s sister was in charge of cooking the lutefisk at her cabin and then bringing it to their parents’ house about a mile away for the great Christmas feast.
The sights and smells of the preparation of the lutefisk were a great revelation to my brother. At the brink of olfactory overload for Jon, the lutefisk was finally ready. Unfortunately, there had been a great blizzard that morning, quite common on the fertile plains of Fertile, and the roads were impassable. Not to worry, they would take the lutefisk by snowmobile to the great feast. The lutefisk was placed in a sturdy cooler for the journey. Coolers, the greatest invention of all time, they keep hot things hot and cold things cold, but how do they know the difference? Anyway, Jon was given the honor of holding the cooler as he sat on the back of his brother-in-law Lars’ sled.
Unfortunately the wind had whipped the snow into a mass of moguls making for a very exciting and exceedingly bone-jarring ride. Jon held on to the cooler manfully and the lutefisk arrived safely.
Safe, but it had been transformed by the jolting ride from its usually gelatinous consistency into something resembling soup. The Norwegians were undeterred, we wouldn’t have a state of Minnesota if the Norwegians were easily deterred, so they served the lutefisk in bowls with extra melted butter. The funny thing was they all found it delicious and have tried to duplicate it each subsequent Christmas with varying success, that is, until now.
Jon and Laurie’s eldest son, Bob, has become quite an amateur gourmet chef. He routinely posts pictures of his latest creations on Facebook. About a year ago, Bob discovered the trendy new cooking method known as “sous vide.” Sous vide involves sealing meat or fish in a plastic bag and cooking it in a water bath for hours at low heat, usually 120 degrees or so. In the case of a steak, it is then removed from the bath and taken out of the bag and put on the grill for a few minutes a side. People who have tried it swear that it is the best steak they have ever had.
Bob reasoned that “Lutefisk Sous Vide” was the way to go, now after its three hour water bath all Bob has to do is give the bag a vigorous shaking and pour it out, done to its liquid perfection.
Laurie is famous for her lefse making skills. She and her family prefer to eat it with butter and cinnamon sugar (pretty spicy for a Norwegian) I, however, discovered that it makes a pretty good soft taco shell which her clan considers to be the height of heresy.
Speaking of heresy, Pastor Corliss Appel of the Little Pink Church of the Nestorian Heresy and her congregation have been spending long hours rehearsing their annual Christmas pageant. The second grade students will be providing the actors for this year’s production. Little Alice Freen will be Mary, Oliver Lishness will be Joseph, the Peterson Triplets: Lars, Ragnar and Fred will be the sheep, Colleen Rodriguez-Goldberg will be the angel and once again the Baby Jesus will be portrayed by a 60-watt lightbulb.
All of us in Lard Lake wish you and yours a blessed Christmas and a peaceful and healthy New Year!
Bill Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available from Amazon.com and locally in Aitkin. Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
