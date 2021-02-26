With the growing older population in our community, joint pain is a common health concern. Whether it’s chronic or acute pain in your shoulder or wear-and-tear osteoarthritis in your knee or hip, it often limits activities you enjoy.
Some joint pain and injuries can be treated with medication and/or physical therapy. But at times highly-skilled orthopaedic surgery is needed to reduce pain, increase mobility and improve quality of life.
With a new orthopaedic surgeon recently joining our medical staff, the timing is good to remind local residents that you don’t need to travel out of the area to get advanced or specialized joint care. It’s available right here at Riverwood Healthcare Center in Aitkin.
To meet the growing need for advanced joint care, Riverwood has focused on enhancing the services we offer. We are blessed to be able to offer care from a wonderful team of orthopaedic physicians and advanced clinicians, including three highly-skilled orthopaedic surgeons who specialize in joint care from head to toe.
In January, one of the best shoulder surgeons in Minnesota relocated his practice here. Dr. Jeffrey Klassen is fellowship trained in shoulder and elbow surgery. With 22 years of experience, he is one of a small number of surgeons who performs a wide range of complex shoulder arthroscopies and surgeries, including the reverse total shoulder replacement.
Dr. Erik Severson, who serves as total joints program medical director, introduced an innovative pain management program called Rapid Recovery for use with total joint replacement patients. Over the past eight years, this effective pain management approach has helped hundreds of hip and knee replacement patients recover faster and return to active lifestyles.
Dr. Severson is one of only a few orthopaedic surgeons in Minnesota using a new computer-guided technology for hip replacement surgeries. JointPoint is a non-invasive computer navigation system for total hip surgery, specifically for a procedure called anterior supine hip arthroplasty.
JointPoint is used to help measure leg length. During surgery X-rays are taken of a patient’s hip and analyzed by the computer software to ensure desired implant placement. Better implant position and sizing can contribute to a more natural feel, an increase in stability, and longer lasting implants.
JointPoint eliminates the potential for human error and helps the surgeon more confidently avoid limb length issues and instability. It supports better patient outcomes.
Dr. Susan Moen specializes in hand, wrist and elbow conditions and surgeries. In the past year, she started performing minor outpatient procedures in the clinic, such as carpal tunnel release, trigger finger release, and cyst excision. This is an incredible service and patient satisfier, as patients are typically here for 30 minutes versus three hours if they had to have the procedure done in the operating room.
Nurse Practitioner Josh Jacobson and Dr. Austin Krohn, family physician who is fellowship trained in sports medicine, see patients for initial evaluations of joint pain or injuries. They can often offer same-day care, which is critical for joint-related injuries and urgent pain issues. Josh sees patients Monday through Friday, and Dr. Krohn sees orthopaedic patients on Wednesday mornings.
At Riverwood, orthopaedic patients have a single point of contact to make their care go smoothly. Orthopaedic Coordinator Brianna Brophy, RN, is the go-to nurse for Riverwood orthopaedic patients, providing comprehensive information and education to those having total joint replacements. She can answer patient questions and coordinate communications with care providers. Our patients really value this nurse navigator service, which offers timely help and personalized service for individual needs and concerns.
Another customized service for orthopaedics is a dedicated appointment line at 218-927-5181. Whether you need same-day orthopaedic care or want information on which provider to see, the person who answers the phone is going to be able to quickly and efficiently guide you to information or an appointment.
No matter what joint health concern you may have, our orthopaedic team at Riverwood will be ready with the care you need to keep you close to home..
Todd Sandberg is the chief executive officer for Riverwood Healthcare Center, overseeing a 25-bed hospital in Aitkin and three clinics in Aitkin, Garrison, and McGregor.
