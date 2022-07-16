Summer water sports bring to mind the days years ago when hardly anyone had fancy watercraft gear. You created them.
Some kids we knew would tow a toboggan behind their Dad’s fishing boat for some hyped-up activity. Once, when one of the boys was standing on the toboggan for a run, he got his big toe caught between the boards and kept waving at the kid driving the boat who thought he was gesturing for him to go faster. Finally, he frantically flopped his hands downward to signal him to stop. When they finally docked, his toe was still attached but mighty sore.
On the 4th of July one year at the lake, there was a similar calamity when our teenaged grandsons were tubing and one of them dislocated his shoulder trying to get fancy by hanging sideways onto the towrope. Sitting on the deck, his mother and I heard his yell of pain and looked up to see him bobbing in the water as the boat slowed, curving back to fish him out. He arrived on shore gritting his teeth with his left arm sloping down his side. The fun was over that day.
Heading back with him after two hours in the ER, we phoned ahead for the rest of the family at the cabin to start the grill. We flew into action once we got there in order to put the meal on in 30 minutes so they could all pack up and leave for home on schedule.
Sporting a sling with his arm wrapped firmly to his chest to keep it in place, he piled into the car with his x-ray in the other hand. Who needs fireworks?
After they’d all left, I felt the immediate need to trim my bangs as a family photo taken earlier that day proved they needed attention. It also reminded me that the guys in the family are not smiling for the picture op but busy talking with each other about the day’s baseball game. They do not pose, as one of them reminds us, even for a simple “one, two, three – cheese” moment for the family album. At least now with our instantly correcting phones as cameras, their quirkily odd looks can be deleted – the photos not the guys.
When they’d all driven down the road for home and with dishes from our hasty barbecue in the sink, I headed for the bathroom with scissors in hand. After wiping down the mirror that was a mass of fingerprints from the weekend crew, I trimmed my bangs. It made me look less of a mess but “not ready for prime time,” as my husband would comment afterward.
When that mission and cleaning up the kitchen were accomplished, a time-out on the deck in the chaise with my feet up was definitely in order to retrieve what was left of the day and to forget about the questionable success of trimming my bangs.
Later, when we joined the neighbors after dark for a bonfire and to light a few sparklers to celebrate the 4th, I was the one in a hat.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
