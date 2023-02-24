Bill Stein mug

As this winter drags on, the citizens of Lard Lake continue to make the best of it. Our semi-pro pond hockey team, “The Peat-bog Pucksters” is undefeated having conquered the mighty “Super Senior Sunsetters” of the Lard Vista Convalescent Home and Adult Day Care Center, the only other team in the league, in 10 straight tilts. There are only three players per side in semi-pro pond hockey due to the small size of the rink. In last week’s game, the Sunsetter’s coach, Jaques Du Flock, out of frustration at the prospect of losing another game to the Pucksters, sent in their infamous “Goon Line” of the 86-year-old twins, Gordy and Moose Schuffelhousen to mix things up. The ensuing melee resulted in 10 minutes of absolutely nothing as all the players were sent to the penalty box where they were to feel shame and repent of their sins along with just being “plumb tuckered out.” They will meet again this Sunday afternoon at four on their home rink on Big Ernie’s pond.

The precious folks of the “Rufus P. Ditwilly Art Centre” held their annual film festival last weekend. With the advent of the smartphone, it seems everyone is now a movie producer. This year’s grand championship winner was young Vishnu Yamamoto Peterson, a local budding non-binary mogul, whose magnum opus was a series of humorous blooper videos of bald eagles sliding on the ice and trying to pick up fish too massive for them to hoist into the air and thus having to flap their way to shore and the like, he titled his winning entry, “To Mock a Killing Bird.”

