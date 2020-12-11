Usually we Lard Lakers feel a little sadness at the passing of another year, not so this one!
The biggest news of the year was the defeat of perennial Lard Lake Mayor, Big Ernie, by newcomer Kathleen “Kat” Schmitt. Kat Schmitt, owner of “Kat’s Litterbox,” an upscale second hand store is a retired “community organizer” from the swanky St. Paul suburb of “Dellwood Hills.”
Running under the flag of the “Bindle Stiff” Party and led by her campaign manager, husband Doug also known as “Doogie the Dog,” himself a former “bag man” for a large Twin Cities olive oil and office supplies importer, Kat won by an amazing margin. Of the 56 registered voters in Lard Lake, Kat out-polled Big Ernie 275 to 56. This apparent discrepancy is due to a “glitch” in the #2 pencils from Venezuela used at the voting place but, Dicky Biffle, the news director at KLRD assures us that these votes are statistically insignificant.
As for Ernie, he was hardly heartbroken, having run unopposed for the last 25 elections, he replied, “Good, one less thing to worry about.”
Fortunately for the Lard Lakers the office of mayor is mostly ceremonial, heck it’s completely ceremonial – the only duty being tapping the first keg of beer opening the annual “Lard Fest” celebration assuming that it will take place once again after the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
Deer season this year was bittersweet for Ainsley Oothork as he entered the next phase of his life and became known as a “ceremonial deer hunter.” He showed up at the shack at noon on opening day, fired the ceremonial 30.06 blanks that he cadged from his buddies on the VFW/Legion honor guard to call the real hunters, his son “Buck” and his four nephews: Ragnar, Enrique, Schlomo and Bob in for lunch and the sacred “telling of tales” from hunts gone by, not unlike Jack Nicklaus hitting the first drive to open the “Masters.”
On a lighter note, Luigi Standing Bear, the owner of the “Lard Lake Mega Mart,” tells about the lady who was looking over the selection of frozen turkeys for her Thanksgiving dinner. She asked him, “Do these turkeys get any bigger?” Luigi answered “No Ma’am, they’re dead.”
It’s been a great year for our Five Man Semi Pro football team, “The Bitin’ Sows.” They won this year’s game against the arch rival “Fighting Isotopes” of the American Institute of Non-destructive Testing, the only other team in their division, and thus they will be playing in the National Championship game against the “Okeechobee Ocelots” champs of the Southern Division.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the game will be played on “Zoom.” We don’t know how this will work at this time but as they keep telling us: “We’re all in this together.”
Holiday preparations are in full swing at the Lard Lake School, the only one-room K through 12 school in the continental United States. New faculty members, Diversity Coordinator Rachel Harmoonie and School Nurse Pam Demmic have volunteered to produce the annual Christmas pageant. The theme will be “Christmas around the World.” The kids will perform a series of tableaux portraying scenes of Christmas celebrations in Burkina Faso, Tajikistan, French Guyana, Bhutan, East Timor, Moldova and Finland.
The pageant will conclude with a visit from Santa (portrayed once again by Big Ernie) however Santa will make this year’s appearance from inside a beautiful plexiglas cube courtesy of “Swede Yamamoto’s Pretty Good PPE Shop.”
Pastor Toivo Gonzales of the “Little Green Church of the Pneumatomachian Heresy” will lead Midnight services where the mighty choir under the direction of Olive Phluck, will mime a selection of classic Christmas Hymns.
All of us here at Lard Lake wish you and yours a Joyous and blessed Christmas and a much better New Year.
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation. Note: If you like the column, check out Tales from Lard Lake, available both locally and on amazon.com.
