Lard Lakers are a hardy lot, winter doesn’t faze us much we just make the best of it. Our local Professional Pond Hockey team, “The Lard Lake Peat Bog Pucksters” captured their first League Championship with a 6-0 victory over their hated rival, the “East Libby Rink Rats.” This winter’s weather was perfect for making ice on the Lard Lake Rink fashioned in front of Big Ernie’s cabin. Ernie is thrilled that he gets to use the new (to us) Zamboni purchased second hand at an auction in Chisholm.
The starting line of Nelson Johnson, Carlson Olson, Jensen Peterson, Hanson Swenson and Jefferson Jackson played out of their minds inspired by the stellar goal tending of their aristocratic Swedish foreign exchange student, Wikelius Brendelius. “Wik” as he is known, shut out the opposition in every game of the season, never in the history of the league has a goalie gone unscored upon. It may help that Wik is 6 ft. 8” and weighs in at 496 pounds. His technique of simply lying on his side in front of the pond hockey goal proved to be most effective.
The travelling trophy, “The Wally Cup” will be on display in the front window of the “Lard View Liquor Lounge and Bait Mart” for three months after which each team member will take possession of it for one month to show it off as they see fit.
For years Olaf Gomez has been famous in Lard Lake for his luxuriant “handlebar” moustache. Ole like many folks hasn’t been able to get a haircut for months due to the pandemic. Ole is also of that certain age where a man’s hairs start to grow out of his ears and he had a bumper crop indeed. One day while waxing his “stash,” Ole had a bright idea, he would wax up his ear hairs to match! He is quite an impressive sight with his upturned moustache and matching upturned ear hairs. Some folks have mentioned that it looks like he has a pair of small horns growing out of the sides of his head, but Olaf is pleased with the look and that’s what counts.
Down at Clyde and Mavis Spoonbender’s house, a clandestine conversation was taking place with their daughter, Rosita. Rosita and her roommate, Elg, were quarantining at the Spoonbender home while continuing their college education at prestigious NYU remotely. Elg accompanied Rosita because of family conflicts.
Mavis began, “Rosie, it’s about your friend Elg, we can’t tell if Elg is a boy or a girl?” “Boy or a girl? Elg is not one of those genders, they is aliagender!”exclaimed Rosie.
“Wait-what? ‘They is aliagender’? For fifty grand a year I get gobbledygook and atrocious grammar?” stammered Clyde.
“No dad, you don’t understand, there are more genders than male and female, Elg is aliagender, a non-binary gender identity that doesn’t fit into existing gender schemas or constructs and ‘they/them’ are their preferred pronouns. NYU recognizes at least 31 different genders. I have friends who are agender, bigender, boi, butch, intergender, neutrois and genderqueer, and each has zay preferred pronouns.”
Mavis exploded “Genderqueer? We never taught you to use terrible hurtful words like that!” “No mom, ‘queer’ is now a perfectly respectable term and a point of great pride to many people, that’s what the ‘Q’ stands for in LGBTQ” countered Rosie.
By now Mavis was seeing the aura before her eyes signaling the onset of a migraine. “Rosie, I don’t know about preferred pronouns or any of the rest of this, I think people should all have ‘preferred adjectives’ like ‘beautiful’ , ‘smart’ ‘handsome’ and ‘independent’.”
Clyde just said glumly, “I want my fifty grand back.”
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Note: If you like the column, check out Tales from Lard Lake, available both locally and on amazon.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.