Winter came late this year to Lard Lake but set in with a vengeance, tenaciously hanging on with weeks of below zero temps. Lard Lakers are a hearty lot, they were not deterred in enthusiastically proceeding in our annual celebration, “Winter Fest”.
Most of the celebration takes place on Big Ernie’s south forty, most events taking place in the Lard Lake Lunkers and Bitin’ Sows stadium, however the ice events this year were staged on the rink donated by the “Sons and Daughters of the Aunts and Uncles of the Rice Lake Revolution of 1816” located on the site of the Farmer’s Market at the corner of Main and Not Main.
There was quite a kerfuffle this year in the “Women’s Ice Dancing” competition. Unlike the Olympics, Lard Lake “Ice Dancing” is actually just dancing on ice, no skates, just mukluks. Barbi Dahl was the favorite and she did not disappoint, dancing to the Kenny Logins tune “Footloose” she scored perfect tens from all the judges, all of whom are residents of the Lard Vista Home for the Aged. Unfortunately the disgruntled runner up, Karen Haufenmist, claimed that she had seen Barbi take a melatonin gummy the night before, melatonin being a banned substance by the International Mukluk Dancing Association. Having no choice the committee stripped poor Barbi of her gold medal and awarded it to Karen, much to the chagrin of the Lard Lakers. Barbi’s dad, Ken was especially distraught. But he made the best of the situation.
Many years ago Ken Dahl’s great grandfather Rufus Sneedler inherited the steam calliope from the riverboat “Gladys Hoopsletter” after it ran aground and sunk just south of Palisade on its maiden voyage. Steamboats would often have calliopes to announce their comings and goings as their melodious din would carry miles across the water, this was especially true if the craft was a “Showboat” as was the poor Gladys.
The Gladys was on her way to entertain the backwoods folks in the new little town of Grand Rapids when she ran aground. Rufus and his crew were sent from Aitkin to salvage what they could, which is how he came to possess the ancient brass calliope that was handed down through the generations to Ken.
Ken was always a big steam engine buff, taking part in the annual steam threshing bees throughout the Midwest. One day years ago the “Dingaling Brothers travelling Circus” came to Lard Lake and set up their “Big Top” on Big Ernie’s north forty. Calliopes also provide the clownish music associated with circuses. Ken was inspired to fire up his family heirloom.
Over the years, Ken became quite the calliope virtuoso much to the chagrin of his neighbors the nearest one of which lived two miles away.
Calliopeeing became Ken’s passion and he soon rose to the presidency of the International Calliope and Steam Whistle Guild, an organization with a membership in the dozens.
Ken was also very active in the Lard Lake Chamber of Commerce, sponsors of the “Lard Lake Winterfest.” What a better opportunity to bring in his fellow guild members for a “Calliope Rendezvous” as a feature of this year’s celebration.
So that is how on a blustery February afternoon six calliopes fired up their boilers to entertain the revelers of the Winterfest.
Ken and the Guild members decided that as an extra treat they would assemble a great windy orchestra of not only six calliopes but also the 14 members of the Lard Lake Funeral Bagpiper’s Association and all 26 sqeezeboxers of “Cole Latterelle and the Accordianaires.”
The great concert commenced at three o’clock, with the massed band launching into their rendition of “Ravel’s Bolero”, at 3:20, as they were nearing the crescendo, units from the Aitkin, Palisade, and McGregor fire and rescue teams along with the S.W.A.T. unit from Kimberly, descended upon the rendezvous after a report that some terrible mass casualty must be taking place in Lard Lake.
Once the misunderstanding was straightened out, all involved joined in joyously dancing to the strains of Chopin’s Mazurka Number 1 in F sharp minor, Opus 6/1.
Fortunately “Jake from State Farm” was in attendance and was able to speedily handle the many claims of shattered glass.
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available from Amazon.com and in Aitkin at Jaques Art Center, Guidepoint Pharmacy and the Green Owl Gallery.
