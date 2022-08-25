Our local entrepreneur, Big Ernie, has come up with another million dollar scheme.
Having found himself with an excess of open marshland, poplar islands and abandoned hay fields with not much prospect for sale or development in the present recession, Ernie had a brainstorm, he would begin raising pheasants and start a hunting preserve, all the better to fleece the city folk.
Fortunately for Ernie, his in-laws own the “Farscht Family Pheasant Farm” just outside of New Ulm and they were able to provide him all of his brood stock along with their son Freddy to help get the hunting preserve going.
Due to the shortage of natural pheasant hunting in our part of the state, private hunting preserves have sprung up, where for a hefty fee, hunters may spend an afternoon hunting pheasants with a guide, trained dogs and a cleaning and freezing service to process their birds.
Ernie would serve as guide, Freddy would process the birds and all that was needed was some hunting dogs.
The end of the COVID lockdown pet craze has provided an excess of unwanted dogs, most of them exotic crossbreeds like the crew Ernie picked up from the local shelter. The rescue pack consists of “Betsy” a golden retriever standard poodle cross known as a “Golden-doodle,” “Max,” a cross between a Hungarian puli and an Egyptian mahleg pointer, known as a “Puli-mahleg,” “Skippy,” a cross between a Mediterranean tolling hound and a Labrador retriever, known as a “Meth-lab” and the not so bright “Ginny” a cross between a Polish Dombrowski setter and a Shitzu known as, well, you get the idea.
The times being what they are, Lard Wings Preserve also offers “Vegan ‘Pheasant’ hunts.” Zucchini squash “Pheasants” are created in the colors of a rooster pheasant using food grade paints by the local “Lard -Art” club members.
The squashes are then hidden around the fields on small catapults sunk into the ground. The vegan nimrods’ shotgun shells are loaded with rock candy pellets instead of lead and upon stepping on a trip wire the “vegan pheasant” is flung into the air, shot with sugar, retrieved by a dog and taken to Freddy Farscht for processing into shredded zucchini suitable for making vegan zucchini bread or whatever vegans do with shredded zucchini.
Freddy also processes the real pheasants too. He runs the plucking machines which consist of wheels with rubber “fingers” that spin at a high rate of speed quickly denuding the birds prior to gutting and freezing.
Freddy has become so adept at the procedure that he has earned the nickname “Fast Freddy Farscht.” Freddy represented “Lard Wings” at the State Game Farm Convention Plucking Contest in Otsego. Although he did not turn in the fastest time, his good sportsmanship and kind demeanor won him the congeniality award. Our hero is now known far and wide as “Fast Freddy Farscht, the Most Pleasingly Pleasant Pheasant Plucker.”
I would be remiss if I did not mention our own Buffy Beanblossom, Buffy runs the Media Center at the Lard Lake School, the only one-room K through 12th grade school in the state. At the annual convention of the Minnesota School Librarians Association, Buffy was chosen “Miss Information” for 2022 and that’s saying something!
Congratulations Freddy and Buffy on jobs well done!
Bill Stein is a retired dentist, shepherd of random thoughts and an observer of the general situation.
Stein’s book, “Tales from Lard Lake” is available from Amazon.com and in Aitkin at Jaques Art Center, Guidepoint Pharmacy and the Green Owl Gallery.
September is Suicide Prevention Month
Recognition of the vital role mental health plays in overall health has been on the rise in recent years. Mental health disorders like depression affect hundreds of millions of people across the globe. A 2021 report from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation indicated that approximately 280 million people in the world have depression, making it the most common mental health disorder. (Metro)
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.