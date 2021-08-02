The Legislature adjusted state income tax law at the end of the special session to compensate for federally tax-exempt funds that were distributed to Minnesota businesses and workers through the Paycheck Protection Program (PPP) program and federal unemployment bonuses.
The changes impact the federal portion of unemployment compensation, PPP loan forgiveness, and other retroactive provisions affecting tax years 2017 through 2020. Visit the Minnesota Department of Revenue (DOR) website for updated Minnesota tax forms for tax year 2020.
If you filed a 2020 state income tax return that included unemployment compensation or PPP loan forgiveness, DOR will either adjust the return or will ask you to amend it. Here is a summary of the options.
If DOR can adjust the return, they will send a letter describing what they changed and any refund you may receive. DOR indicated they are committed to adjusting as many returns as they can.
If you will need to amend solely due to Minnesota tax law changes, wait until you hear from DOR before filing. DOR will let you know if they can adjust your return or if an amendment is needed.
If you have not yet filed a 2020 return or filed for an extension, you may file using the updated forms to claim the recently passed unemployment and PPP loan forgiveness income exclusions/deductions.
This week marked the announcement of a $26 billion multi-state agreement with the nation’s three top pharmaceutical opioid manufacturers. Minnesota’s share is expected to be about $337 million, which will be provided over the next several years.
The state’s Opioid Epidemic Response Advisory Council will have oversight on how the funds are spent within Minnesota. Former area resident, Rep. Dave Baker (now of Willmar, MN) serves as vice-chair of the advisory council.
The settlement included a variety of company specific agreements:
Establish a clearinghouse for data and analysis on where drugs are being used.
Continue to detect and take action on suspicious. opioid prescription orders
End funding of third parties to promote the use of opioids and lobbying activities related to opioids.
Share clinical trial data under the Yale University Open Data Access Project.
States have 30 days to sign onto the agreement. Local governments in the participating states will have until Jan. 1, 2022, to join to secure a critical mass of participating states and local governments.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.