May is Mental Health Awareness Month. While some people are feeling relief regarding the impending sunset of precautionary mandates and gathering restrictions, now in place longer than a year, many individuals continue to struggle emotionally.
This last year has been extremely difficult for everyone, but specifically, and even more so, for those people who were struggling prior to the pandemic. The isolation and reduction in service opportunities over the last year may have hindered some people’s ability to seek the treatment or counseling that they need. Self-medicating for the fear, anxiety, stress and loneliness of the pandemic through drugs, alcohol, or other risky behavior is a concerning reality we must stand ready to help address. It is not too late to take the steps to help those in need.
It is estimated that one in four people live with a mental health disorder in a given year. This is more common than silver cars, people with tattoos, or being left-handed. Far too often, they do not get the help that they need due to the stigma associated with mental illness. It is never too early, or too late, to start a conversation with someone who may be struggling with a mental illness. Together we can start talking. We can Make It OK to talk about mental health struggles.
When talking with someone that you believe may be struggling, be present and listen with compassion, empathy and without judgment. Help them connect with a doctor, counselor or crisis resources when needed. Offer to make the call or be there with them when they call. Ask if they need a ride to an appointment. Keep in touch and follow-up. Let the person that you are concerned about know that you care and will be there for them.
If you or someone you know is struggling emotionally or is experiencing stress or anxiety, please help them reach out to a health professional. Seek immediate help if they have suicidal thoughts, are overwhelmed, or feel they cannot cope.
There are people who care and can help. Call the Crisis Line and Referral Service at 218-828-HELP (4357); the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 800-273-TALK (8255); or Crisis Text Line: text MN to 741741. For additional resources, please visit https://mn.gov/dhs/crisis/ or https://mn.gov/covid19/for-minnesotans/get-help/mental-health.jsp.
Brea Hamdorf is a member of the Aitkin County Public Health Committee for the Awareness and Prevention of Suicide.
