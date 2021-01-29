We will be one month into the new year at the printing of this article, and what a month it has been for ISD #1!
We are one and one-half way through the 2020-2021 school year. We made the decision to return to full in-person learning at the start of the month. It is awesome to have most of our children back in school. I want to thank our students, parents and the families of ISD #1 for their continued support and understanding as we navigate through this pandemic. I know it has not always been easy and things change quickly from day to day, hour to hour and sometimes even minute by minute, so again I thank you all for your understanding and flexibility at this time.
At our recent board meetings, it was decided that we would go back to our community with a Capital Projects Levy question on Aug. 10. There are many moving parts right now regarding the finances for the future of our district. The state of Minnesota is creating a plan to disburse CARES act funding to schools at this time. We anticipate getting more funding from the CARES act, however at this time we are unsure what that amount will be for our district. We are also waiting on what will happen with our compensatory funding. That could also be addressed by the CARES Act funding.
In a number of follow-up conversations and discussions following the failed Capital Projects Levy vote in November, a few concerns were shared with our board and myself. Our goal as we prepare for the August vote is to do our best to answer any questions and concerns that people have regarding the levy and the district in general.
I will start by describing the items that our Capital Project Levy can support if it is approved in August. If you recall, the November levy focused on technology and transportation. The plan was that if we fund much of these two areas with the levy, it will allow the district to reallocate the funding that normally would go to those two budgets, to other areas of the district. We struggled to get the message of how this would have an impact on our overall budget process.
As we prepare for the August Capital Project election we will be breaking down how that funding will impact our district. The funding will help the district with general facilities maintenance. With our aging buildings, we are regularly facing repairs that must be made. If our Capital Projects Levy campaign is successful, we will use the money to help offset expenses to repair and maintain:
• HVAC systems in both the high school and elementary
• Early childhood updates/remodel
• Roof repairs and maintenance
• Auditorium updates
• Technology
• Transportation
This is a partial list of areas that, if we are successful with the levy, can be supported with the additional funding. The funding will help Aitkin Public Schools in many different ways.
I have had community members come forward and have offered to support and help promote our schools and needs should we go back out for another vote to let them know. I am letting you know now. If you are willing to help promote getting information out regarding our school district and our Capital Projects Levy in August please call my office or email me. We would love to expand our community network as we move forward. Working to get our message out was made more difficult due to the pandemic, but it does not make it impossible.
As we move forward we will plan on addressing other topics that were shared with us by the community. If at any time you have questions, concerns, input or feedback, please feel free to contact me or any of our board members with your thoughts.
As always, if you have any questions or concerns, please reach out to your child's school building office or give me a call at 218-927-7100 or send me an email at dstifter@isd1.org. We will continue to work hard for our students, families and community at ISD #1 - Aitkin Public Schools.
Dan Stifter is the superintendent of ISD1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.