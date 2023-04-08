Dallas Smith Mug

Jesus is the most controversial person that has ever lived and the Bible is the most controversial book ever written. For more than 2,000 years Jesus’ life and God’s Word have been in the spotlight and have influenced society.

There seems to be a couple of issues that surface and resurface. Let me state them and provide my understanding from a Christian perspective. The first issue is about whether Jesus and the Bible are legitimately true. The second issue is, if the Bible is true and Jesus is for real, then how does every person respond. 

