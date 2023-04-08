Jesus is the most controversial person that has ever lived and the Bible is the most controversial book ever written. For more than 2,000 years Jesus’ life and God’s Word have been in the spotlight and have influenced society.
There seems to be a couple of issues that surface and resurface. Let me state them and provide my understanding from a Christian perspective. The first issue is about whether Jesus and the Bible are legitimately true. The second issue is, if the Bible is true and Jesus is for real, then how does every person respond.
God does love everyone, He sent Jesus. As Jesus walked on earth and taught, He always accepted people as is, where is. However, He expected them to change. He offered grace to all then expected them to live a transformed new lifestyle following Bible commandments/principles.
To the rich man he said, “sell what you have and come follow me,” to the adulteress He said, “you are forgiven, go and sin no more.” To Zacchaeus he said, “I’m coming to your house,” then Zacchaeus made a lifestyle change. To the disciples He said, “follow me.” Jesus expected people to change, to adjust their lifestyles to conform to Bible principles.
God offers a relationship with Him to all people through Jesus that will transform behavior and thinking to conform to God’s Word. In addition, He also offers the presence of the Holy Spirit for a lifetime of transformation.
I believe all areas of our lives need to conform to God’s Word and God’s will. That is why I put forward what God says in the Bible as truth to live by.
Those who have another idea can live their lives however they choose and it is not my responsibility to change them, it is God’s. My responsibility is to put Bible truth on the table to be considered, accepted or rejected.
Make no mistake about eternity, if you want to end up in Heaven, then live a Jesus-centered self-sacrificing lifestyle that reflects Bible principles. If you want to avoid Heaven, then live a selfish self-serving lifestyle that does not reflect Bible principles.
The things I have written above are truth from the Bible. They are God’s ideas not mine. What they did to Jesus was kill the messenger, hoping to also kill the message, but they were not successful.
