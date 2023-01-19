In the past 18 months, I have witnessed many examples of momentum driven by our community leaders, citizens and residents. Specifically in the economic development world, our existing businesses (the foundation of our community) have been working hard to create unique customer interactions and events that increase business traffic in our area.
We also have many new business that have developed or relocated to our area because of the increase in opportunity. Remember when someone once said, “If you build it, they will come?”
Momentum also creates additional hurdles that all businesses are experiencing. Workforce/staffing shortages across our community, the state and country continue to be a challenge for businesses. Our focus on attraction of new residents may offer some small bit of relief for business, so we will keep pursuing resident attraction in the coming months.
In 2022, Aitkin County received Federal Fiscal Recovery Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. The Fiscal Recovery Fund was established to help turn the tide on the pandemic, address its economic fallout and lay the foundation for a strong and equitable recovery.
The Aitkin County Board of Commissioners approved $100,000 to be used to directly impact Aitkin County by establishing the Aitkin County Community Grant Program. The county awarded the entire amount of $100,000 to various organizations that are working to continue the momentum in the community.
In 2023, the board of commissioners has continued to commit use of Federal Fiscal Recovery Funding from the American Rescue Plan Act. We have created the Revitalization Grant opportunity. The purpose of this grant fund is to help support local businesses to upgrade/revitalize the outside presence of their property in our community in an effort to drive economic growth. As business owners and members of our community, it is important that we establish and maintain an image of growth and success. The fund will help support upgrades of awnings, signage, outdoor aesthetics and general business image and appearance. This grant is planned to be released in February.
We will also continue to offer our Business Development and Recreation Grant opportunity. The purpose of this grant fund is to increase small business development activities in Aitkin County, with an emphasis on increasing sustained tourism and recreation activities. This grant is also planned to be released in February.
To our community businesses, leaders and citizens that are creating this momentum and taking action to invoke change in our community, I thank you for your commitment and hard work. I will work to continue to support any way I can.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.