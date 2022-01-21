Now that the traditional holiday season is behind us, and a new year has begun, we look forward to tax season. This may not give us a warm fuzzy feeling inside like Christmas, but tax obligations are a certainty of life for most.
Like the sun coming up in the morning, or another popular but not so positive reference of an unavoidable demise that people often use: “______ and Taxes.” Thank you for taking the time to read this and I hope to inform you of some news regarding the local property tax and assessment process in Aitkin County:
• Value increases are coming
If you are a property owner, you may be surprised at the large increase in valuation that you see when you open your tax statement and value notice mailing in late March. If you followed the real estate market in 2021, this may not come as a surprise. While county staff is not finished with new values yet, we expect the average value increase to be around 25% in Aitkin County for the current assessment year. Since this an average, some will end up larger and some smaller than this number. This increase is larger for one year than many properties have seen in over a decade and brings many properties to their highest valuation ever.
•High value does not necessarily mean high taxes
Since the changes in value are so broad throughout nearly all property types in the county, this does not mean that your taxes will increase by the same percentage as value. Consider a simple example: assume a city needs $500,000 to fund its operations through property taxes. There are 200 homes that all have the same value ($200,000), which means each home is assessed $2,500 per year in taxes. If all of these homes have a value increase of 25% so that their new value is $250,000, what will the new taxes be? Exactly the same as before at $2,500 since no new taxes were levied and the value increases were equal. This is a much simpler example than what goes on in the Minnesota property tax system, but it should give you a general idea of how broad value increases affect taxes.
•Value increases and home equity
The yellow valuation notice that you see in your mailbox shows a value increase that gives the approximate price that your property could sell for on the open market. While this number is associated with the negativity of paying taxes, there is a positive aspect. Your home’s equity, the value of your home less the mortgage balance, has likely gone up due to the increasing real estate market. Much has been reported regarding inflation in the news lately, reaching historically high levels by some estimates. Even with this being the case, those who have held real estate are likely to have increased their wealth due to real estate values outpacing general inflation. It may not mean that the homeowner makes as much on a home investment as they would in the current stock market, but it certainly would make the case for not keeping money in the form of cash.
• Looking ahead to 2022
We don’t know what values will do in the future. However, now it appears that mortgage rates are increasing which would make homes less affordable. This in turn would limit sales price increases and eventually valuations.
Sales that happen today are used to set valuations for the 2023 assessment and taxes payable in 2024. Unfortunately, if there was a drop in values, our system does not allow an immediate value reduction. Keep in mind that if all values were to fall, that doesn’t mean that taxes go down. There are many moving parts to consider when thinking of how property taxes work. The county staff looks forward to serving you in 2022 and we wish you a healthy and prosperous new year. Contact us if you have questions.
Mike Dangers is the Aitkin County assessor.
