As the final trace of winter melts away, the communities of Cuyuna Lakes gear up for what is typically the busiest time of the year.
There is much to be excited about in this neck of the woods, especially as our world-class mountain bike trails in the Cuyuna Country State Recreational Area are expanding, and new restaurants, shops, lodging and amenities are popping up around town to accommodate those who are ready to “shred the red.”
More miles are being added to the Emily Blind Lake ATV Trail, too. Local campgrounds and businesses have undergone substantial improvements over the past year. Golf courses are opening. Did I mention that fishing season for walleye, bass, trout and northern pike is May 15? Take a paddle in a canoe or kayak on picturesque crystal-clear mine pit lakes. There is so much to do and something for everyone in the Cuyuna Lakes.
However, visitors and residents will encounter some roadwork when driving through Cuyuna Lakes this summer. Minnesota Department of Transportation crews are reconstructing Hwy. 210 from east of 3rd Ave E in Crosby to west of 6th Ave, Ironton from April through September. Beginning early July, MnDOT will also improve 12 miles of Hwy. 210 between east junction Hwy. 6 in Deerwood and Ninth Ave. W in the west end of Aitkin. Visit www.dot.state.mn.us/d3/crosby-ironton to sign up for email updates for the project.
The businesses throughout downtown Crosby, Ironton and Deerwood want travelers to know they will remain open and accessable throughout the entire construction season. The Cuyuna Lakes Chamber’s Downtown Committee invites everyone to “like” or “follow” the C-I Sidewalk Scoop Facebook page to stay up to speed on community and business announcements, promotions, and events during road construction.
Overflow parking in downtown Crosby will be available at Barstock Liquors. For bike trail access near town, parking is available at the Hallett Community Center or Crosby-Ironton High School. The Crosby-Ironton School District will allow parking for up to 25 vehicles in its South lot (along Oak St.) until the end of the school year on May 26. During weekends throughout, and on weekdays after May 26, the South and West lots will be completely open to utilize through road construction.
The Cuyuna Lakes Downtown Committee is planning for signage, publicity, and events to help local citizens, potential visitors, and downtown businesses get through—and even benefit from—the year’s construction. The group is hoping to turn this year’s headache into an exciting opportunity for 2021.
Speaking of events, mark your calendar for the much-anticipated event to kickoff summer: the 14th annual Music in the Park at Crosby Memorial Park. This is a family-friendly, free outdoor concert series taking place every other Thursday from 5-8 p.m. throughout June, July, and August. The performer line-up will be announced soon. Vendor space and sponsorships are available through May 7.
Watch for more information about upcoming events such as the Power Boat Races on Serpent Lake on July 31-Aug. 1; the Cuyuna Lakes Golf Tournament at Cuyuna Rolling Hills on July 14; and the Cuyuna Crusher at CCSRA on Aug. 22. Please contact the Chamber if interested in volunteering at any of these events.
Also, don’t forget to check out the new 2021 Cuyuna Lakes Visitor Guide which is now available at the chamber office. This year’s edition features “New (and Improved)” in the area, maps, events, business directory and more. The “Arts and Culture” section was added to highlight the beautiful murals seen around the area. To request a copy by mail, contact info@cuyuna
lakes.com or call 218-546-8131. The new guide is also available at www.cuyuna
We hope to see you this summer in Cuyuna Lakes to enjoy all the area has to offer!
Brielle Bredsten is the executive director of the Cuyuna Lakes Chamber of Commerce.
