May is mental health month, a time to raise awareness of the importance of striving for good mental health.

Our head is connected to the rest of our body and when our physical health isn’t great, it impacts our mental health, and when our mental health isn’t great, it impacts our physical health. It is evidenced by the fact that people with diabetes, heart disease and even COVID have higher rates of depression. A mental illness or poor mental health symptoms can include stomach aches, pounding heart and muscle pain. So, if we want to be healthy, we must also focus on our mental health.

