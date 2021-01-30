To bring leverage to my day or anytime, I often turn to memories about kids, dogs and Christmas trees but not in any particular order. For me it can turn any moment into a bit of magic like when my husband and I planned a holiday surprise for our daughter when she was a first grader.
We knew a puppy would be the perfect gift for her then so we placed an adorable one (aren’t they all?) in a basket with a big red bow under the Christmas tree to greet her as she came in the door to start her holiday school break. Just as we expected, she gave a squeal of delight and rushed to gather the puppy in her arms. It is a memory she has treasured all her life.
That’s the same puppy who grew up to be a delightful but exasperating rogue who loved to comb the neighborhood looking for her idea of a prize that she could scrounge and parade before our house as a trophy, hoping that we would be an adoring audience peering out the window and applauding her unique display. This was, of course, before leash laws and our being able to grab her before she could streak out of the house making a beeline for the area’s trash bins. But we all loved her as she was such an unapologetic showboat.
There are also abiding memories of delightful Christmas pageants prepared and performed by our church’s Sunday school. Since our worship services and activities have been suspended or conducted remotely for some time, a grand effort was made to produce it this year online. With an expected downsizing of the project, it was prepared in family living rooms and recorded by parents with the technology and expertise to handily accomplish it.
As one might expect, the cast was greatly reduced from 35 kids with accelerated energy and limited focus ordinarily gathered on the steps at the front of the sanctuary to a handful who were rehearsed and costumed for performances in their homes.
The typical variety of prelude music began with a pre-school pianist who played “Frosty the Snowman” mostly with his thumbs, followed by the next talent who gave her nose a good swipe before starting her piece at the keyboard. A brother and sister presented the finale by playing a carol duet on their violins in front of the home’s beautifully-decorated tree. She was dressed in velvet, he was barefoot.
As the narrator read the familiar story, cast members delivered their scripted lines more or less aimed at the camera, including the baby that gurgled and cooed appropriately on cue. No doubt wanting to embellish his part, one young lamb raced forward with some unintelligible words that he recited in a startling outside voice, then rushed back to the tree in his living room with a broad grin. Mission accomplished.
It was a remarkable feat of technology, parental patience and prompting and a definitive moment that gratefully gifted the season and the current limitations of our lives.
Janice Kimes sketches the domestic cartoon of life with its inevitable calamities, delights and vigor. She and her family enjoy their seasonal Aitkin County cabin.
