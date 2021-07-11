The rhetoric seems to continue concerning the biological male and female and most ladies are now in agreement with a Bible text that they used to shun. Be sure to continue to read the article even after you read the verse or you will draw conclusions from a preconceived bias. So, let’s put the text in print and then let’s put it in the context of the culture we live in today.
The text; “Husbands live with your wives in an understanding way, showing honor to the woman as the weaker vessel, since they are heirs with you of the grace of life, so that your prayers may not be hindered.” (I Peter 3:7 ESV)
The words of this text have been debated strongly over the years and translators have struggled to put it in such a way as to not “offend” anyone, especially women, but when understood as written, it supports the narrative of today.
The words “weaker vessel” are the hotly debated words, even though the cultural rhetoric of today is now seemingly in support of those very words. We will get to that in a minute. Before we do I think it is interesting to point out what it says to husbands. It says husbands are to treat their wives with understanding, kindness, compassion and honor. What wife, or any woman, would want anything different? It also says women are equal in the Gospel message and in Christianity and that a husband’s prayer will be heard and answered more rapidly when they treat their wife with equality and respect.
Now, what the words “weaker vessel” do not mean and how the current culture agrees. This is actually amazing. It CANNOT mean mentally weaker because we all know women with high I.Q. genius brains who are amazing. It CANNOT mean emotionally weaker because we have all watched and witnessed women deal with the hard things in life such as cancer and the loss of loved ones with amazing emotional strength. It CANNOT mean resolve or the will to accomplish something great because we all have witnessed the amazing accomplishments of women.
It CAN only mean and be referring to physical strength. Nothing else makes sense in the understanding of the words, the context of the words and the culture of that day and of today.
A few years ago, I put out a challenge that still stands. I will arm wrestle or lift weights or do some physical activity with any woman in my age category. Now, there may be one out there somewhere who wins that competition but very few will be able to compete. Interestingly enough, that is what the culture of today is now debating. The debate is framed around sports – can a biological female compete against a biological male?
An unexpected debate because over the last 50 years women have pushed into about every male activity. For instance, there are all-female fishing tournaments, but you can bet if men tried an all-male fishing tournament there would be a backlash, (pun intended.) I remember many organizations used to be all men, now women have pushed in, the military also has women serving in ways never before considered. I am not against women “pushing in” to traditionally male organizations and activity, but then, just to be fair, men should be allowed to “push into” any female activity and organization.
Right now the sports debate is proving the Bible right and true because as the Bible says the biological female is the physically “weaker vessel.” Not inferior, get this now, equal in all ways but physically unable to compete with men in brute strength. That is why traditionally men and women sports have been separated. But now with the advent of biological males transitioning in gender, many women are crying foul (pun intended.) We may need a time out (pun intended) for consideration while this is discussed.
The Bible has it right again, glory be!
We’ll see you in church.
Dallas Kurt Smith is a pastor (mostly retired) in Aitkin. Comments: writingread ingsmith@gmail.com.
