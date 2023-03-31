Joe Nathan Mug

Joe Nathan

Many years ago, a friend explained the “Noah principle” that has help shaped my life for more than 40 years. Then RJR Nabisco CEO and later IBM CEO Louis Gerstner recommended: “No more prizes for predicting rain. Prizes only for building arks.” This idea came up constantly on a 10-day tour of Israel, the West Bank and Occupied territories. I witnessed some of the most disturbing and encouraging things I’ve seen in decades. Several ideas emerged that Minnesotans could use.

Before turning to “building arks,” here are two devastating things I saw and heard:

Tags

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.