It’s been busy dealing with a variety of topics. I visited the Tamarack Nickel Project and attended the Crosby City Council meeting to provide an update on the Safe ATV Route into both Crosby and Ironton.
I also attended the Mississippi Headwaters Board (MHB) fall conference at Walker. Eight northern counties including Crow Wing and Aitkin counties make up the MHB. The county boards through the MHB oversee environmental protection and recreational use of the northern 400 miles of the Mississippi River.
During my visit with Talon Metals at the Tamarack Nickel Project I had the opportunity to see the core samples coming out of the ground with as much as 11% nickel content. That is exceptionally high-grade mineral concentrations, rarely encountered anywhere in the world.
Reducing our dependence on fossil fuel-based energy is directly tied to the ability to produce non-ferrous minerals. Nickel is one of many minerals necessary to create the batteries, vehicles and other items that will allow an orderly shift toward less reliance on fossil-based energy sources.
There is another element that these resources bring to the table. It’s difficult to estimate the exact value of the minerals in the Tamarack Deposit. That work is ongoing with more than 50 Talon employees operating drill rigs 24/7, bringing up 10-foot core sections one at a time, mapping out what the Tamarack deposit holds.
However, we can get a perspective on the economic benefits that have accrued since 2000, when the project first began. While these are only ballpark estimates, the mineral lease exploration activities have provided millions in revenue so far at both the local and state level:
• $1.5 million to Aitkin and Carlton counties and $1 million to local cities/townships
• $1.2 million to McGregor and Cromwell School District
• $1.2 million to the state Permanent School Trust Fund
• $716,000 to the Consolidation Conservation Fund
• $1.6 million to the state via the leases handled by the Minnesota DNR
In addition, the project has invested about $40 million within our area on general goods and services needed to sustain this 11-year effort.
Northeast Minnesota is mineral, timber and water rich. Going forward, I believe we can continue our history of strong environmental stewardship, while at the same time sharing the critical resources we are blessed with here in our part of Minnesota.
Dale Lueck (R) is the state representative for District 10B.
